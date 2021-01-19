OSU men's basketball: Defense gets the job done in win against USC

Playing defense the way Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle wants out of his team has been a work in progress this season.
With so many good looks and easy baskets for opponents, the Beavers have often had to rely on their offense to bail them out.
OSU sort of won that way last Saturday against Arizona State to help the Beavers move forward from a 32-point home loss to Arizona two days earlier.
On Tuesday, Oregon State needed its best defensive effort so far and got it. OSU put the clamps on and held USC scoreless in the final two minutes, including a final possession in the closing seconds, to pull out a 58-56 win in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.
In taking on an opponent averaging more than 78 points a contest, Tinkle said his team showed an urgency and cohesiveness that hasn’t been there regularly.
“There’s been games where it’s just been a layup line for the other team,” the coach said. “I know our guys were just disgusted with it, and I think the Arizona game was obviously the last time we were going to let that happen without putting up a fight.”
Rodrigue Andela’s two free throws with 1:49 left gave Oregon State (7-5, 3-3 Pac-12) the lead and provided the final points of the game.
USC (11-3, 5-2) then missed two shots and grabbed two offensive rebounds during a long possession that ended with Trojans guard Ethan Anderson being called for an offensive foul with 53 seconds remaining.
OSU’s Jarod Lucas missed a short jumper toward the end of the shot clock, giving USC one more chance.
The Trojans tried to get the ball inside to 7-foot freshman star Evan Mobley for a good look but the Beavers wouldn’t allow it. What USC ended up with was a contested 3-pointer near the top of the key by Drew Peterson that was off the mark.
In a wild scramble for the ball, OSU’s Gianni Hunt corralled it as time expired, ending the Trojans’ six game win streak.
The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 20 at Gill but postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Trojans’ program. The teams meet again Jan. 28 in Los Angeles.
Andela, a junior forward, was 13 of 23 at the foul line entering the game but made all four attempts Tuesday, including the most important ones.
“When I stepped up and made my free throw, it gave me confidence,” he said. “’OK, I’m going to make and we’re going to get the win and everybody’s going to be happy.’ I wasn’t scared. I was confident.”
Lucas and Ethan Thompson shared team-high scoring honors for the Beavers with 13 points apiece. Thompson added four rebounds and two steals.
Senior center Roman Silva, one of several Beavers charged with trying to slow down Mobley, had a career-high 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and three rebounds.
Silva was sidelined for more than two weeks and missed two games earlier this month due to COVID-19 test results and contact tracing protocols. Saturday against Arizona State, he had what was a season-high nine points after making all four of his field goal attempts.
“Being out for so long it just makes you hungry to get back,” Silva said Tuesday.
Mobley, the top-ranked high school recruit in the country when he signed with the Trojans in 2019, had 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 13 rebounds. Peterson finished with 10 points.
Not much came easy for Mobley, who had the Beavers’ full attention.
“We wanted to keep him out of prime position,” Silva said, adding that the game plan was to take away any lobs and keep Mobley out of rhythm. “We wanted him to work a little farther out. We didn’t want him to get anything deep there.”
Both teams shot 20 of 48 overall. OSU was 6 of 15 on 3-pointers and USC 6 of 20. A big discrepancy came on free throws, where the Beavers were 12 of 14 and the Trojans 10 of 18. The visitors scored just one point on their two 1-and-1 opportunities in the final six minutes.
USC started chipping away at Oregon State’s eight-point halftime lead immediately after the teams returned to the court.
But the Beavers had answers, as Zach Reichle matched 3-pointers with Drew Peterson and Silva got OSU back ahead by five with an offensive putback.
The Beavers were back ahead seven on a short Silva jumper. The tide started to turn when the senior center picked up his third and fourth personal fouls in a span of 42 seconds, the second of which came with 12:36 left and sent him to the bench with OSU ahead 40-35.
Maurice Calloo’s 3-pointer extended the Beavers’ lead to eight before the Trojans got two deep balls of their own from Peterson and Isaiah White. Another USC 3-ball, from Max Agbonkpolo with 7:35 remaining, had the deficit to one.
As he did late in the win against Arizona State, Lucas was fouled on a 3-pointer and made a trio of foul shots. Later, Thompson made up for a miss on the front end of a 1-and-1 by making two to put the Beavers up three.
But after the teams traded turnovers, Anderson tied the game with a 3-pointer with 3:40 left. Thompson spun in the lane and scored, and Anderson found Mobley for a dunk to tie it again with 2:20 to go.
