OSU men's basketball: Davis is leading the Beavers on both ends of the court

Dashawn Davis grew up around the game of basketball and developed pride as a defender and an all-out tenacity to not let the other person score on him.

It wasn’t until later, in his final year of high school, that he had the knowledge and experience to routinely make plays for others on offense.

It’s the junior point guard’s efforts on both ends of the court that are helping keep the Oregon State men in games and a factor that has the Beavers believing they are within reach of turning around their season.

“Just keeping us together. Being that lockdown defender. Being a playmaker. Being that scorer when needed,” Davis said of his impact and role on the team.

Despite being a first-year player in the program after two seasons at Trinity Valley Community College in Texas, where he was a NJCAA first-team All-American last season, the 6-foot-2 Davis has settled in well at the Division I level.

He credits his improvement the past few years — first at Our Saviour Lutheran High School in Bronx, New York, then at Trinity Valley under coach Mark Leslie — in preparing him for the jump.

“I’d rather see somebody else score than me,” Davis said Wednesday of a mindset that started in high school.

“I was getting downhill a lot but I didn’t have IQ and awareness. I just worked on that. In 12th grade, junior college and now it’s just easy for me,” he said. “My junior college coach, he made it an emphasis that I had to get other people involved because everyone was going to be focused on me, the attention was on me. I was just making the right reads.”

Now, playing against better competition, a couple good passes early in a game allow Davis to play looser.

Coming to Oregon State last summer, he and the six other scholarship players joining the team were all trying to figure out their roles at the same time.

But two months into the season, Davis is comfortable with what he’s being asked to do.

He’s played 30 or more minutes in nine straight games and 11 of the past 13 since sitting out the Nov. 15 game at Tulsa with a groin injury. He’s scored in double figures in nine of those 13 contests and has shot 50% or better in the last six games.

Davis is averaging 9.5 points and is second in the Pac-12 in assists at 5.07 per game, not far behind Arizona’s Kerr Kriisa (5.36). Gary Payton, in the 1989-90 season, was the last OSU player to lead the conference in assists.

Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle has always had scoring-minded point guards in his previous seven seasons leading the program and said he’s happy to have someone like Davis who can pile up assists.

“But he also understands there’s moments we need him to look to score, so defenses don’t play him as a pass-only guy,” Tinkle said of Davis, who had season-highs of 16 points against Princeton and nine assists versus Samford.

Davis’ presence became even more important to the Beavers (3-13, 1-5) when junior guard Gianni Hunt decided in early December to take time away from the team for personal reasons. Hunt said on social media last week that he won’t return to basketball this season, instead focusing on his “mental well-being.”

“I think early in the season I would say there wasn’t a solidified role between Gianni and Dashawn,” said guard Jarod Lucas, Hunt’s good friend and longtime roommate at OSU. “(Davis is) starting to play really well for us, and obviously with Gianni taking some time away, Dashawn has really stepped up for us. He’s really kind of helped me too, opened up the floor a lot and really finding me, too.”

Tinkle said Davis is a mix of a vocal and lead-by-example leader whose early days with the team were sometimes “combustive” on the practice court.

“He’s so competitive … but now I think he’s much more comfortable challenging guys in a positive way, putting his arm around guys, but not losing that competitive edge,” the coach said.

Marial, Andela update

OSU junior center Chol Marial, who transferred from University of Maryland last summer, won’t be eligible this season after a second appeal to the NCAA was denied.

Marial was initially declared academically ineligible before the season in early November related to “progress toward degree requirements stemming from his transfer,” OSU announced in a release at the time.

“He’ll be back with us next year, and we still need him to be a vital part of this year’s team,” Tinkle said of Marial, who is practicing. “But we’re looking forward to it because he’s such a great character guy. That’s what we’ve built our teams on here, built our foundation on.”

Tinkle said with teammate and fellow post player Rodrigue Andela (broken bone in foot) out, having Marial on the practice court is a plus because he adds depth, and his positive attitude through the tough situation has earned the respect of his teammates.

Andela sustained his injury Nov. 23 and hasn’t played since. Tinkle said it would be great to have Andela back by March and that he will be reevaluated in about three weeks.

