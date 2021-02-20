OSU men's basketball: Buffaloes' defense too much for Beavers again

Oregon State couldn’t find the answer to unlock Colorado’s defense in two games this season.
The Beavers had their lowest-scoring game and poorest shooting performance of the season two week ago in a 78-49 loss in Boulder.
OSU’s results Saturday were slightly better but not nearly enough against a team that regularly clamps down on Pac-12 opponents.
The Buffaloes nearly shut out the Beavers for almost eight minutes in the second half to pull away and then hold on for a 61-57 men’s basketball win at Gill Coliseum.
OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said he felt his team did a “great job” matching Colorado’s physicality, pointing to OSU’s 12 offensive rebounds (to the Buffaloes’ eight) and the Beavers getting 16 more shots than their opponent.
Oregon State (11-11, 7-9) was 21 of 58 overall (36.2%) to 19 of 43 (44.2) for Colorado (17-7, 11-6). The Buffaloes had a 34-30 overall advantage on the boards.
“It comes down to they shot a little better percentage than us,” Tinkle said. “Our shooters didn’t shoot it like we’re capable and they got to the free-throw line 10 more times than us … so obviously we were a little too physical, I guess.”
The Buffaloes, the top foul shooting team in the country by percentage (82.5) coming in, were 19 of 22 to the Beavers’ 9 of 12.
Asked about how his team responded to Colorado’s physical play, Oregon State senior guard Ethan Thompson said, “I think we did a good job answering it. But over the 40 minutes I guess it wore on us.”
During the game, Tinkle verbally expressed his displeasure with the officials for what he saw as a lack of whistles on the offensive end for his team.
The frustration came to a head early in Colorado’s big second-half run, after there was contact on a Jarod Lucas 3-point attempt and a Zach Reichle layin that were both unsuccessful and play continued.
Thompson finished with a team-high 18 points on a 6-of-17 shooting effort that included three 3-pointers. He added seven assists to move into third place on OSU’s career list in that category.
Warith Alatishe added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Roman Silva eight points and five rebounds for the Beavers, who next travel to California for a Thursday game in Berkeley.
McKinley Wright IV scored 15 of his game-high 21 points after halftime to spark the Buffaloes, who ended a two-game losing streak.
Colorado leads the Pac-12 in scoring defense in all games at 63.4 points and is second in conference contests only at 66.1.
“They’re just very fundamentally sound on defense,” Reichle said. “They’re in the right spots all the time, right help all the time. They box out great, they help each other.”
Tinkle said there was a lot of contact not called with his players being held and bumped. He chalked that up to Colorado’s style of play.
But, he added, there were times it took his team too long to get into its offense.
“We were in a little bit of a fog at times,” the coach said. “You run your initial action with 15, 14 seconds left and if it’s not there you’re trying to make a play at the end of the shot clock.”
Oregon State equaled Colorado’s physicality to open the second half and used a 6-0 run to tie it, with Reichle’s corner 3-pointer knotting it up.
Thompson and Wright did their best to carry their respective teams offensively.
Wright, whose team missed its first nine shots after halftime, scored the game’s next five points, which Thompson answered with a 3-pointer. Wright backed down Gianni Hunt for a short jumper and Thompson found Alatishe for a reverse layin.
Wright drove for two and Thompson hit a contested 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock to pull the Beavers within 44-43 with 11:20 left.
But that’s where the Oregon State offense largely dried up. The Beavers would shoot 4 of 17 the rest of the way, starting with just two points in more than eight minutes.
Colorado came back with seven straight points, including two Wright free throws. Tristan da Silva’s conventional three-point play with 7:36 to go gave the visitors a 51-43 lead.
Thompson’s tough layin to follow provided the Beavers’ only points in that stretch. Wright scored from the outside and D’Shawn Schwartz got a layin to make in an 11-2 run and a 55-45 Buffaloes lead with 4:19 left.
Oregon State eventually closed the deficit to four, but that was with 10.9 seconds left after Alatishe’s turnaround in the key. Schwartz then missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity, but Lucas’ 3-pointer was off the mark in the closing seconds.
To start the game, Oregon State got out to a 9-3 lead before Colorado scored 11 straight points. The Beavers managed just three shot attempts while committing three turnovers during a four-minute stretch.
Hunt hit a 3-pointer and Rodrigue Andela scored twice inside as OSU battled back to a tie.
But soon after the Buffaloes scored seven straight to create another cushion.
Isaiah Johnson found Silva for a short jumper and Thompson scored inside as the Beavers climbed back within four.
Thompson, who started the game 0 for 4 from the floor, hit two straight shots, including a 3-pointer late in the half. Jeriah Horne answered with a long ball of his own to give Colorado a 35-29 halftime lead.
Alatishe and Silva were limited to a combined 21 first-half minutes after both picked up their second personal fouls.
