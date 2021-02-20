OSU men's basketball: Buffaloes' defense too much for Beavers again

Tinkle said there was a lot of contact not called with his players being held and bumped. He chalked that up to Colorado’s style of play.

But, he added, there were times it took his team too long to get into its offense.

“We were in a little bit of a fog at times,” the coach said. “You run your initial action with 15, 14 seconds left and if it’s not there you’re trying to make a play at the end of the shot clock.”

Oregon State equaled Colorado’s physicality to open the second half and used a 6-0 run to tie it, with Reichle’s corner 3-pointer knotting it up.

Thompson and Wright did their best to carry their respective teams offensively.

Wright, whose team missed its first nine shots after halftime, scored the game’s next five points, which Thompson answered with a 3-pointer. Wright backed down Gianni Hunt for a short jumper and Thompson found Alatishe for a reverse layin.

Wright drove for two and Thompson hit a contested 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock to pull the Beavers within 44-43 with 11:20 left.