OSU men's basketball: Beavers turn up the defense on Ducks to reach Pac-12 title game

Jarod Lucas came to the rescue for Oregon State with a 3-pointer from the wing — at the end of the shot clock with two defenders closely guarding him — to restore the lead to eight.

That started an 8-0 run over the next three-plus minutes that put the Beavers in control.

“He makes big shots like that. You saw it last year in the tournament. You’ve seen that multiple times this year,” OSU senior Ethan Thompson said. “It’s always good to have a weapon like that on our team. Shout out to Jarod.”

The Ducks (20-6) came in winners of 11 of their last 12 and having made better than 57% of their shots from the floor in their past three games. They blistered the Beavers by making 15 of 23 three-pointers Sunday in an 80-67 win and were 45 of 80 on 3s the previous four games.

Oregon, the Pac-12’s leading 3-point team by makes and percentage, was 6 of 25 from deep Friday.

“We got into shooters. The whole scouting report last Sunday was to arrive with high hands, pressure them off the line. We didn’t do it,” Tinkle said. “We gave credit to them for hitting some tough shots, but there’s a reason we led the league in defensive percentage from 3. So the guys just responded and did what we did all year.”