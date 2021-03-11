OSU men's basketball: Beavers rally from 16 down to get to Pac-12 semifinals

Lucas added 17 points, two assists and two steals and Reichle 11 points. Andela had eight points and 10 rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.

Bernard had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead UCLA.

“We had to play with a lot more intensity on the defensive end. We told our guys if they did that and then started making unselfish plays offensively by executing our offense the lid was going to come off of it,” said Tinkle, whose team trailed by 10 at halftime Thursday.

“They defended, they started making plays for each other and then we crept back into that thing pretty quickly. From there they just kept believing. A lot of things went against us but they never dropped their chins, they just kept believing.”

The Beavers avenged a 57-52 loss to the Bruins on Jan. 30 in Los Angeles in the teams’ only regular-season meeting.

Oregon State opened the second half Thursday on a 7-2 run – a 12-2 stretch going back before halftime – to close within five for the first time since the 11-minute mark of the first half.

Lucas’ fourth 3-pointer later got it back to five for the second of five times before the Beavers finally broke through.