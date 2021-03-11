OSU men's basketball: Beavers rally from 16 down to get to Pac-12 semifinals

Wayne Tinkle hit the target in his opening postgame statement after his Oregon State squad fought its way into the program’s first Pac-12 tournament semifinal in nine years.
“Just kind of our whole season rolled into one game,” the coach said.
The Beavers trailed UCLA by 16 in the first half Thursday after a disastrous shooting start, came back to tie it but were down seven in the closing minutes of regulation.
And like many times this season, OSU got up off the floor.
The fifth-seeded Beavers found a way to force overtime behind some big shots from seniors Zach Reichle and Ethan Thompson then made clutch plays deep in the extra period to hold off fourth-seeded Bruins for an 83-79 win at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Oregon State (15-12), which has now won five of seven, gets rival and top-seeded Oregon in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Ducks beat the Beavers 80-67 last Sunday at Gill Coliseum behind 15-of-23 shooting from the 3-point line.
UCLA (17-9) could possibly have fallen onto the NCAA tournament bubble after dropping its fourth straight.
OSU now has four wins this season after trailing by 12 points or more.
“It’s fight and heart,” Beavers guard Jarod Lucas said of the bounce-back efforts. “We’ve got a lot of guys that want to win. We push ourselves every day. It was a big win for us, especially against a really good program like UCLA.”
Warith Alatishe, who had a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds, scored twice early in overtime and Thompson added two free throws as the Beavers answered the Bruins to keep the lead.
But Thompson fouled out, the third Beaver to exit due to personals, with 1:37 left, and Jules Bernard’s two foul shots put UCLA ahead by one.
Both teams had offensive empty possessions before OSU’s Rodrigue Andela made two at the line with 57 seconds remaining to flip the lead.
After Andela blocked Bernard and Lucas missed a contested layup, Lucas ran down a wayward Bernard pass and was fouled with four seconds remaining.
Lucas made both, and, up three, the Beavers intentionally fouled Johnny Juzang as he came up court. Juzang made the first and missed the second. Andela got the rebound, was fouled and iced the game with two free throws with two seconds to go.
“It does a lot for our confidence, honestly, because we were struggling to start the game,” Alatishe said. “As the game went on we build confidence and kind of relied on our confidence a little bit more.”
Thompson, scoreless at halftime on 0-of-3 shooting, finished with 18 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals. He became OSU’s leader in games started with 121, breaking a tie with all-time great Gary Payton.
Lucas added 17 points, two assists and two steals and Reichle 11 points. Andela had eight points and 10 rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.
Bernard had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead UCLA.
“We had to play with a lot more intensity on the defensive end. We told our guys if they did that and then started making unselfish plays offensively by executing our offense the lid was going to come off of it,” said Tinkle, whose team trailed by 10 at halftime Thursday.
“They defended, they started making plays for each other and then we crept back into that thing pretty quickly. From there they just kept believing. A lot of things went against us but they never dropped their chins, they just kept believing.”
The Beavers avenged a 57-52 loss to the Bruins on Jan. 30 in Los Angeles in the teams’ only regular-season meeting.
Oregon State opened the second half Thursday on a 7-2 run – a 12-2 stretch going back before halftime – to close within five for the first time since the 11-minute mark of the first half.
Lucas’ fourth 3-pointer later got it back to five for the second of five times before the Beavers finally broke through.
Alatishe couldn’t finish a conventional three-point play, but his turnaround jumper soon after had the Beavers within three. Lucas pulled OSU even on its next possession with another 3 with 9:29 left.
The Beavers forged a tie once more, on two Thompson free throws, before the Bruins created a cushion. UCLA used a 12-5 run over a stretch of three-plus minutes to go ahead 59-52 on two Tyger Campbell free throws with 5:11 to go.
Reichle would hit a trio of 3-pointers in less than two minutes, the last of which had the deficit down to two with three minutes to play.
“We had a lot of guys contribute, but I think Zach’s performance … we’ve been looking for him to have success to boost his confidence,” Tinkle said. “We’ve been begging him to shoot the dang ball all year long. We were glad to see him let it fly.”
OSU was still down four when Thompson’s finished a three-point play with 44 seconds left. After Gianni Hunt stole the ball from Campbell, Hunt hit Alatishe for a layin to give the Beavers the lead.
Bernard was fouled driving to the basket with three seconds left but missed the first free throw and made the second to tie it. After a timeout, Hunt’s halfcourt heave was off the mark and the game went to overtime.