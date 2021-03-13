OSU men's basketball: Beavers pull another upset to win Pac-12, reach NCAA tournament

Wayne Tinkle sat at his postgame press conference with the net around his neck, still trying to take in what had just happened.
The underdog of underdogs in Pac-12 men’s basketball came out on top.
Oregon State wasn’t expected to do much this season, having lost two key players and trying to rebuild with five new players, three of whom would play major roles. After early home losses to downtrodden Wyoming and Portland, the Beavers might not have hit rock bottom but they could see it from where they were standing.
But there fifth-seeded OSU was Saturday night, holding off a late surge from third-seeded Colorado and celebrating as champions.
The Beavers made just enough free throws in the final minute to win 70-68 and claim the Pac-12 tournament championship and the conference automatic NCAA tournament berth at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Roman Silva missed the first but made the second of two free throws with 1.4 seconds left. A halfcourt heave by Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV was well off the mark, and Oregon State claimed the first-ever conference tournament title in program history.
In celebration, Tinkle put his arms around seniors Zach Reichle and Ethan Thompson, two seniors likely to finish their Beaver careers at the end of the season even though the NCAA has granted athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.
Oregon State’s seventh-year coach doesn’t remember exactly what was said between the three, but he recalls thanking them for their commitment and leadership.
“I think everybody that we hugged we talked about this is why you came to Oregon State,” Tinkle said. “Even the young fellas, the Cali boys (second-year players Julien Franklin, Gianni Hunt and Jarod Lucas), because we knew if we got everybody on the same page and bought in that we could do tremendous things because of the way we do our deal.”
The motto of the week was playing harder than the opponent, executing game plan and enjoying each other, Tinkle said, and those same three thoughts went up on the white board in the team’s locker room again Saturday.
Maurice Calloo, one of this year’s newcomers, had a team-high 15 points and three rebounds.
“It’s a dream come true, and I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid,” the junior forward said. “Words can’t explain, I’m happy.”
Calloo began the season as a starter but primarily came off the bench. His scoring Saturday was a huge boost.
Despite being a reserve, Tinkle said Calloo continued to work hard and ask what he could do to improve.
“We knew what he was capable of, when he’s into it and he’s right, man, he’s a difference maker … and on our biggest night, he was huge for us,” the coach said.
Jarod Lucas added 14 points and three assists and Gianni Hunt 10 points.
Warith Alatishe, another first-year player in the program, had eight points and seven rebounds and Reichle and Thompson had seven points apiece.
Wright had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Colorado (22-8).
Alatishe was named the tournament's most outstanding player. He was joined on the all-tournament team by Lucas and Thompson, Wright and teammate Evan Battey and USC's Evan Mobley.
The Beavers pulled off three upsets in all at the tournament, getting past 4 seed UCLA in overtime in a Thursday quarterfinal and holding off top seed Oregon in a Friday semifinal.
OSU was picked to finish last in the Pac-12 by the media that cover the conference.
When did the Beavers, who won four of five late in the season to get a first-round bye, believe they could be the last team standing in Vegas?
“I feel like on the plane ride here everybody had a feeling that we could go win this. That was everybody’s goal from the jump,” Hunt said.
Alatishe’s layin with 1:07 left Saturday extended Oregon State’s lead to five points.
Colorado got two free throws to cut it to three, but Jarod Lucas made two of his own with 16 seconds remaining to push it back to five.
A Wright 3-pointer with 5.8 ticks left again made it a one-point possession. Lucas went back to the line and was able to make 1 of 2, and Wright made two with 2.2 seconds to go to set up the final moments.
Oregon State, playing in the Big Dance for the second time under Tinkle, will learn its NCAA seed and first-round opponent on Sunday.
The Buffaloes came out firing in the second half, converting two conventional three-point plays and hitting a 3-pointer to turn a five-point deficit into a one-point lead. Wright drew Thompson’s third foul at the end of that stretch, sending the Beavers’ leading scorer to the bench with 17:29 to go.
OSU answered back to go back ahead on Alatishe’s turnaround jumper and Hunt’s transition laying off a steal and assist by Silva.
Lucas scored the Beavers’ next five points as OSU extended to a 9-2 run.
Reichle made a contested layin and Lucas found Rodrigue Andela underneath, and the Beavers led 49-41 with 11:11 remaining.
Thompson returned with 9:49 left, and OSU had turned a one-point deficit into a five-point lead without him.
Colorado closed to within three twice and then two on Jabari Walker’s 3-pointer. Calloo came back with a deep ball of his own to keep the Buffaloes at arm’s length.
After D’Shawn Schwartz again cutting the Beavers’ lead to two with another 3, Alatishe and Lucas combined for one of OSU’s biggest plays of the tournament.
Alatishe missed his own miss on the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity and got the ball to Lucas, who canned a 3 for a 64-57 left with 4:36 to go.
Schwartz single-handedly got the Buffaloes closer again, scoring four straight, including a 3-pointer.
