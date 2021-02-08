OSU men's basketball: Beavers fall flat at Colorado in 29-point loss

Colorado’s offensive snowball simply rolled over Oregon State on Monday.
The Beavers, playing at altitude and in their third game in five days, couldn’t find the momentum or enough shots to fall to keep up.
Colorado backed up the offensive efficiency that it’s leaned on this season to take a 78-49 win in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at CU Events Center in Boulder.
"Obviously fatigue had a little bit to do with it, but we’re disappointed with the (lack of) fight and really the discipline to do things the way we we’re supposed to do them,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said.
The Buffaloes (15-5, 9-4) led by 13 at halftime then opened the second half with an 11-1 run that essentially put the game away with the struggles that the Beavers (10-8, 6-6) were having on both ends of the floor.
Colorado led by as many as 33 in a game that produced OSU’s season-low point total and its worst shooting percentage of the year at 32.7%. The Beavers also had a season-high 20 turnovers and a season-low seven assists.
Ethan Thompson had 10 points and Roman Silva seven points and five rebounds for Oregon State, which continues its busy February schedule with a Thursday game at Arizona.
It was a 98-64 home loss to the Wildcats on Jan. 14 that sparked an OSU three-game winning streak that led to five victories in seven tries.
"We’ve got to wash this one away but learn from it,” Tinkle said. “Come together as a group but understand the next time we face adversity we’ve got to handle it much, much better.”
Tariq Silver added six points and Warith Alatishe five points, six rebounds and two steals for the Beavers, who played their third game in what will be a stretch of 10 games in 24 days.
Jeriah Horne had 16 points and seven rebounds and Tristan da Silva 15 points for Colorado, which was playing its fourth straight home game. The Buffaloes play the next four on the road, including a trip to the Willamette Valley next week.
Monday’s contest was a rescheduled game from a Jan. 9 postponement due to a COVID-19 situation in Oregon State program.
OSU, which had won its previous two road games against Colorado, shot 18 of 55 overall, 4 of 16 on 3-pointers and 9 of 16 on free throws. The Buffaloes were 29 of 54 (55.8), 5 of 13 and 15 of 21, respectively.
Colorado, which shot above 50% for the third time in five games, came in shooting 46% overall for the season, 37.9% on 3-pointers and a Division I-best 83.7% on free throws.
“I thought we got selfish offensively,” Tinkle said. “We weren’t sharing the ball, we weren’t executing, we weren’t working inside-out, and a lot of out-of-character shots led to transition opportunities for them.”
For the second straight game, the Beavers had turnovers holding them down in the first half. That prevented OSU from getting into any offensive rhythm.
The Beavers started 2 of 9 from the floor but rebounded to make three straight and lead 11-10 on five straight points by Thompson.
Maurice Calloo’s 3-pointer midway through the half kept Oregon State close at 19-17. But the Buffaloes controlled play from there to halftime, as the home team shot 8 of 14 to the visitors' 4 of 12.
The Beavers had 11 turnovers at halftime, more than they’ve had in eight games this season, and trailed 40-27 at halftime behind Thompson’s 10 points. The Buffaloes had six turnovers.
Colorado shot 16 of 27 from the floor for the half. Oregon State was 11 of 27.