OSU men's basketball: Beavers develop rotation as injuries heal

The Oregon State men’s basketball rotation is a work in progress.
As much would be expected given all the various circumstances in such a different season, with practice time cut significantly shorter than normal and the nagging injuries to players the Beavers expect to have in that rotation.
OSU has had fewer than 10 practices with all 14 players available, coach Wayne Tinkle said.
Guards Julien Franklin Gianni Hunt and Tariq Silver and forward Dearon Tucker have all missed significant time with injuries. Franklin and Silver, both playing in a Beaver uniform for the first time this season, were out the longest of that group.
Oregon State (2-2) is trying to incorporate five new players to the program, Silver included, in addition to the other issues.
“They’re chomping at the bit, thinking they’re 100%, but then we’ve got to be mindful, too, of not overdoing it when maybe they’re not ready,” Tinkle said of the recovering players. “We’re kind of in that balance. We feel like we’re as close as we’ve been.”
After falling to Wyoming on Sunday in a second straight defeat, the Beavers host Portland (3-1) in another nonconference game Thursday in what will be the second of seven consecutive games at Gill Coliseum.
Tucker, a 6-foot-10 sophomore got back to playing quickest among those who were out and showed his progress with a strong game against Wyoming.
He was perfect shooting from the floor (4 of 4) and the free-throw line (8-8) for 16 points with six rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes.
“Dearon played great,” teammate Ethan Thompson said. “I thought that he was a lot more aggressive today, which is great because we need that physical presence down there, and that goes to all the bigs that we have on our team. They’re all capable and aggressive when they get it down there.”
The Beavers’ other posts are Roman Silva and Rodrigue Andela.
Silva, a senior, has started all four games but has been limited to 38 minutes while averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds. He played 17 minutes at Washington State last week but just four against Wyoming. Tinkle says the 7-1 Silva’s game-to-game playing time is a “matchup deal.”
Andela, a 6-8 junior in his first season of Division I basketball, is averaging 4.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 14.8 minutes a game. He had a solid debut with four points and 11 rebounds in the season-opening victory versus California.
“The thing with those three guys, they’re good kids and they know that we’re going to go with who we think has the best matchup for us,” Tinkle said.
The coach says Hunt and Silver are “not quite” 100% healthy but getting closer. Hunt, who has played two and 14 minutes, respectively the past two games, has 2.5 practices the last two weeks, while Silver has missed more than a month combined with his ailments.
Hunt, still working to regain his conditioning, gave the Beavers a spark against Wyoming with four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 14 minutes. All the scoring came in the first half.
Silver didn’t play in the opener against California and left the following game against Northwest with an apparent lower leg injury. He didn’t play at Washington State then saw four minutes against Wyoming.
“Tariq missed so much early on that he’s still playing catch-up on some of our sets, some of our coverages defensively,” Tinkle said.
Without a fully healthy roster, several players are playing more minutes than they normally would.
Starters Warith Alatishe, Maurice Calloo and Zach Reichle and reserve Jarod Lucas are all averaging between 21.3 and 26.5 minutes per contest. Six others are averaging at least 10 minutes.
Last year, the Beavers were top heavy in minutes played with a relatively short bench, as four players averaged 28 minutes or more and three others were above 8.8.
With room to grow and work to be done this season, OSU’s coaches and players remind themselves that they’re not yet where they want to be as they try to make progress despite the injuries and introduction of new pieces to the puzzle.
“So it’s not an excuse,” Tinkle said. “It’s like we’ve got to just keep engraining these guys into our stuff so that we can build that trust and chemistry out there and then get our rotations to where we’re comfortable.”
