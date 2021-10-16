OSU men's basketball: Beavers challenged to find last season's chemistry

Oregon State displayed just how much of a “team” it really was as the Beavers found unmatched success in the final weeks of last year’s college men’s basketball season.

Six different players led OSU in scoring during a run that saw the Beavers win 9 of 10 games to reach the NCAA Elite Eight. That included a stretch of five scoring leaders in as many games.

The challenge heading into the 2021-22 season is to find that same chemistry, continuity and unselfish play with a roster that includes seven new scholarship players.

“Last year we were just all playing to win. We didn’t care who scored the points,” said senior forward Warith Alatishe at Pac-12 media day in San Francisco earlier this week. “We didn’t care how it happened, we just wanted to win, and I think it’s really what elevated us to play our best basketball.”

Five of those six scoring leaders return, save for Ethan Thompson, who is now playing professionally with the Chicago Bulls organization.

Back are senior forwards Alatishe, Rodrigue Andela and Maurice Calloo, senior center Roman Silva and junior guards Gianni Hunt and Jarod Lucas. All but Andela, a key rebounder and defender, led the team in scoring at some point down the stretch.