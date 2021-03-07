OSU men's basketball: Beavers can't keep up with Ducks' hot shooting

Down by as many as 16 in the first half and 13 at halftime, Oregon State chipped away early in the second half to close within nine after a 6-0 run, the last four on Silva layins.

Richardson bounced in his sixth 3-pointer to stop that run. The Beavers later scored five straight to get within eight on Gianni Hunt’s transition layin with 12:20 left.

Oregon answered with 3s by Eric Williams Jr. and Omoruyi, and Oregon State would get no closer than 10 the rest of the way.

“They got really hot the first half from 3,” Silva said of the Ducks, who were 8 of 12 at the break. “But we didn’t defend the 3-point line the way we know we should have, the way we worked on in practice.”

Added Lucas: “We could have done a lot better. I know our objective all week was to make sure we had high hands. I know, myself, a time or two I didn’t fly with high hands. It’s something we’re going to work on in the future and obviously this week in practice as well.”

Oregon picked up in the first half where it left off after last week’s home win against UCLA in which the Ducks shot 60.8% from the floor.

Led by Richardson’s 5-of-5 effort on 3-pointers, Oregon shot 16 of 26 before halftime and led 44-31.