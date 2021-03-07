OSU men's basketball: Beavers can't keep up with Ducks' hot shooting

Oregon played with the urgency of a team needing a win to claim a conference title and backed it up with lights-out shooting from deep.
Oregon State, locked into its spot at this week’s Pac-12 tournament, had one of its better shooting games of the season Sunday. But the Beavers couldn’t match the hot streak that the Ducks have found themselves on recently.
Shooting a season-best 15 of 23 from the 3-point line, Oregon claimed its second straight Pac-12 men’s basketball regular-season crown with an 80-67 win at Gill Coliseum.
The Beavers (14-12, 10-10) knew the Ducks (19-5, 14-4) were firing well beyond the arc, having connected on 26 of 54 3-pointers in three previous games coming into Sunday.
Wayne Tinkle credited Oregon for making some tough ones but also said his team didn’t follow the game plan laid out in practice. The objective was to make the Ducks find points elsewhere.
“We were supposed to get up in and make them put in on the floor and have high, high hands and we didn’t,” he said. “So then they hit a couple and after you kind of get your flow it turns into a hula hoop there. Just disappointed we didn’t respond enough early enough.”
Will Richardson did the most damage for Oregon with 22 points, including six 3-pointers, with three rebounds and three assists. Seventeen of those points and five 3s came in the first half. Teammate Eugene Omoruyi added 18 points for the Ducks, who have won 10 of their last 11 games.
Oregon shot 27 of 47 overall (57.4%) and Oregon State 28 of 54 (51.9). It was the Beavers’ second-best mark in conference play, following last week’s 29 of 55 (52.7) at Utah.
OSU senior guard Ethan Thompson, who said last week that this is probably his last season despite the option of another year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to all Division I athletes, led the Beavers with 16 points in potentially his last home game.
On Sunday he tied Gary Payton for most starts in OSU history with 120.
Warith Alatishe chipped in 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Jarod Lucas 12 points, Roman Silva 10 points and six rebounds and Zach Reichle nine points, four rebounds and four assists.
Silva, also a senior, is expected to return next season. Reichle, another senior, said he will make a decision after the season.
With Colorado’s win against Arizona State three days earlier, the Beavers clinched a first-round bye and couldn’t move from the fifth seed in this week’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. OSU will play 4 seed UCLA in a quarterfinal at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Bruins won 57-52 Jan. 30 in Los Angeles in the teams’ only regular-season meeting.
With last week’s win at Utah, Oregon State clinched at least a .500 record for the fourth straight season. OSU last did that three decades ago.
Down by as many as 16 in the first half and 13 at halftime, Oregon State chipped away early in the second half to close within nine after a 6-0 run, the last four on Silva layins.
Richardson bounced in his sixth 3-pointer to stop that run. The Beavers later scored five straight to get within eight on Gianni Hunt’s transition layin with 12:20 left.
Oregon answered with 3s by Eric Williams Jr. and Omoruyi, and Oregon State would get no closer than 10 the rest of the way.
“They got really hot the first half from 3,” Silva said of the Ducks, who were 8 of 12 at the break. “But we didn’t defend the 3-point line the way we know we should have, the way we worked on in practice.”
Added Lucas: “We could have done a lot better. I know our objective all week was to make sure we had high hands. I know, myself, a time or two I didn’t fly with high hands. It’s something we’re going to work on in the future and obviously this week in practice as well.”
Oregon picked up in the first half where it left off after last week’s home win against UCLA in which the Ducks shot 60.8% from the floor.
Led by Richardson’s 5-of-5 effort on 3-pointers, Oregon shot 16 of 26 before halftime and led 44-31.
The Ducks led 11-3 and later used a 12-2 run to go ahead 26-10.
Sparked by two straight Lucas 3s, the Beavers answered back with a 12-1 run. Lucas had eight points in all in that stretch, and Alatishe’s offensive putback capped the run and had OSU back within five.
But Oregon wasn’t done with its offensive explosion. Richardson hit three more deep balls in less than three minutes as the Ducks pushed their advantage to 16.
Alatishe scored inside and Reichle hit a 3-pointer late in the half to help the Beavers slightly close the gap.
Oregon’s 44 points were the second most OSU has allowed in the first half this season.