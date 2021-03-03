OSU men's basketball: Another strong finish gives Beavers fourth win in last five games

The Utes came back to tie it twice before a 7-0 OSU run put the visitors ahead for good.

Roman Silva rebounded a teammate’s miss and scored and Ethan Thompson drove for a layin. Hunt then hit a deep 3-pointer beyond the top of the key for a 67-60 lead with 5:34 left.

But Utah wasn’t done, scoring the next five points.

Silva finished a conventional three-point play off an Alatishe offensive rebound and assist with 2:06 remaining to put the Beavers up 70-65.

Hunt answered two Utes free throws with a layin. Utah’s Mikael Jantunen’s 3-pointer with 1:15 left got the deficit back to two. After Silva was whistled for an offensive foul, Alatishe tipped away a pass and Lucas hit 1 of 2 foul shots to extend the lead.

After Allen lost the ball out of bounds driving up court, Lucas made two at the line with 11 seconds to go to seal OSU’s win.

The Beavers shot 29 of 55 overall, 10 of 22 on 3-pointers and 7 of 11 at the foul line. The Utes were 25 of 46, 8 of 19 on 3s and 12 of 13 at the line.

It was the second time in 14 games that OSU has allowed an opponent to shoot 50% or better. The Beavers’ foes have now reached that mark five times this season and Oregon State has won two of those contests.