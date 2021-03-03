OSU men's basketball: Another strong finish gives Beavers fourth win in last five games

Oregon State has played the last two weeks like it was a veteran squad near the top of the Pac-12 men’s basketball standings, making clutch plays to win close games.
As opposed to the youthful team that the Beavers are and have worked to continue building while overcoming a slow start in conference play.
Wednesday provided another example of that, as a group effort put OSU ahead in the second half on its way to a 75-70 win at Utah in the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
Gianni Hunt equaled his career high with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Jarod Lucas added 16 points — both with three 3-pointers — to help the Beavers (14-11, 10-9) to their fourth win in five tries and a third straight conference road win for the program for the first time since the 2002-03 season.
But it was also Warith Alatishe, Zach Reichle and Rodrigue Andela, among others, whose efforts allowed Oregon State to continue a late-season chase for a first-round bye in next week’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.
“That’s what the thing is all about. When some guys aren’t having their night you need others to step up,” said Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle.
Leading scorer Ethan Thompson had an off-game, scoring six points on 2-of-9 shooting with two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes while missing some time with foul trouble.
But Alatishe was there with 10 points, 10 assists, four assists and four steals; Reichle nine points (on three 3s) and three rebounds; and Andela seven points and seven rebounds.
Timmy Allen led Utah (10-12, 7-11) with 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, five rebounds and six assists.
Tinkle praised Hunt, a reserve sophomore guard, for his contributions in 25 minutes.
“He was the difference-maker tonight, and his defense and his leadership,” the coach said, also noting Hunt’s decision-making. “Super proud of him and how far he’s come this year and the maturity he’s showing. We needed a spark and he gave it to us.”
Tinkle also credited Reichle, a senior guard, for his 3-pointers and work against Allen, one of the Pac-12 top scorers.
“His defense on Timmy Allen was really good,” Tinkle said. “Timmy got his thing going when maybe Zach wasn’t on him. So proud of the way he responded.”
Oregon State used a 7-0 run early in the second half, with 3-pointers by Reichle and Lucas, to lead 46-42.
Utah would go back ahead with five straight points and the teams traded scores during a three-minute stretch in which Thompson was called for his third personal and had to go the bench.
Hunt and Lucas made back-to-back 3-pointers that put the Beavers ahead 56-53.
The Utes came back to tie it twice before a 7-0 OSU run put the visitors ahead for good.
Roman Silva rebounded a teammate’s miss and scored and Ethan Thompson drove for a layin. Hunt then hit a deep 3-pointer beyond the top of the key for a 67-60 lead with 5:34 left.
But Utah wasn’t done, scoring the next five points.
Silva finished a conventional three-point play off an Alatishe offensive rebound and assist with 2:06 remaining to put the Beavers up 70-65.
Hunt answered two Utes free throws with a layin. Utah’s Mikael Jantunen’s 3-pointer with 1:15 left got the deficit back to two. After Silva was whistled for an offensive foul, Alatishe tipped away a pass and Lucas hit 1 of 2 foul shots to extend the lead.
After Allen lost the ball out of bounds driving up court, Lucas made two at the line with 11 seconds to go to seal OSU’s win.
The Beavers shot 29 of 55 overall, 10 of 22 on 3-pointers and 7 of 11 at the foul line. The Utes were 25 of 46, 8 of 19 on 3s and 12 of 13 at the line.
It was the second time in 14 games that OSU has allowed an opponent to shoot 50% or better. The Beavers’ foes have now reached that mark five times this season and Oregon State has won two of those contests.
Both teams had 15 turnovers, and OSU equaled its second-highest single-game total of the season in that category.
“We know we turned it over a little bit and we didn’t defend with the same urgency,” Tinkle said. “But we stayed together, guys stepped up, and that’s the making of a good team when you’ve got guys that come in for you and pick up the slack when maybe we’re losing it a little bit.”
A back-and-forth first half included 14 lead changes and two ties.
Alatishe’s steal and one-handed dunk gave the Beavers a 10-6 lead. The Utes used a 9-2 run to go ahead 25-19.
Oregon State would soon answer with a 7-0 run, including four points from Andela, for a 28-27 lead.
Hunt had nine first-half points to lead the Beavers, including a layin just before the buzzer to cut their deficit to 40-37 at halftime.
Utah finished the half shooting 16 of 27 and OSU 15 of 27 as neither team missed more than two straight shots.
