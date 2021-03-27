OSU men's basketball: Another resilient effort carries Beavers into Elite Eight

Oregon State watched as Loyola Chicago steadily chipped away at what had been a double-digit second-half deficit.
But this isn’t the first time the Beavers had been in that position this offseason, and OSU had passed every previous test.
The Ramblers eventually climbed within three with less than four minutes remaining. But Oregon State, with its confidence and another shutdown defensive effort leading the way, survived and advanced.
Jarod Lucas hit two big shots down the stretch and the 12th-seeded Beavers shot 9 of 10 at the free-throw line in the last 48 seconds to close out a 65-58 win in an NCAA Midwest Region men’s basketball semifinal at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Oregon State (20-12) won its sixth straight win-or-go-home game and reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 1982. The Beavers will play Houston or Syracuse on Monday for a berth in the Final Four.
“I think this team is so competitive,” said senior guard Ethan Thompson, who led the Beavers with 22 points, four rebounds and four assists. “I’ve said this since the beginning of the year, our guys want to win and they’ll be able to step out of their comfort zone, all of us really … and make plays and that we’re not used to making.”
OSU has done that since its Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal against UCLA more than two weeks ago.
The Beavers continued that Saturday by putting the clamps on eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago (26-5), which came in with the nation’s fourth-best field goal percentage. Facing the top team in the country in scoring defense, they were also the first to get some traction on offense, which proved to be a big factor.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
“There’s no doubt in our guys’ minds. They really believe that this is there time,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “It was what we said before we left the locker room, that we’re not going to get rattled, this is our time, it’s meant to be. Let’s go play ball.”
Up eight at halftime, Oregon State found some offense early in the second half, making four of its first five shots.
Limited to six first-half minutes after picking up his second foul, Lucas scored for the first time on a 3-pointer that gave the Beavers a 33-22 lead.
Thompson hit a contested jumper at the end of the shot clock and later took a long inbounds pass from Warith Alatishe for a dunk and a 37-24 advantage with 12:49 left.
Loyola got its offense untracked with a 6-0 run. The Ramblers closed within seven three different times and then to six on a Lucas Williamson 3-pointer.
The Beavers were able to answer every basket in that stretch.
But the Ramblers kept coming, and a 5-0 run, capped by Aher Uguak’s layin with 3:30 left, cut the deficit to three.
Lucas got free for a long two-point basket on the ensuing possession and teammate Zach Reichle added two free throws with 2:43 left for a seven-point lead.
The Ramblers got within four twice more before Lucas canned another 3-pointer with 1:10 remaining. Loyola would get no closer than five from there.
Alatishe, a 54% foul shooter on the season, made two at the line for the Beavers, who shot 18 of 20 for the game. The Ramblers were 17 of 24.
Oregon State shot 21 of 51 overall for the second straight game and 5 of 13 on 3-pointers. Loyola was 18 of 54 and 5 of 23, respectively.
Oregon State’s three NCAA opponents have shot a combined 31.3% overall and 23.1% on 3-pointers.
“We’re just playing with a lot of confidence on both ends,” Tinkle said. “We’re a pretty darn good defensive team and we showed that. Then timely baskets.”
OSU became the first double-digit seed in Pac-12 history to reach the Elite Eight. Just one other 12 seed, Missouri in 2002, has gotten this far in the NCAA tournament.
Thompson, with his 22 points, passed A.C. Green (1981-85) for seventh on Oregon State’s career scoring list.
Alatishe added 10 points and 11 rebounds, Lucas eight points and Reichle and Maurice Calloo six points apiece.
Cameron Krutwig had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Braden Norris and Williamson 10 points apiece for Loyola.
Oregon State had a slow start to the game on offense, though it eventually came around.
The Beavers made one of their first eight shots and had five turnovers, including two shot clock violations, as Loyola jumped out to a 9-3 lead after nine minutes.
But the game changed dramatically when Williamson, the Missouri Valley Conference defensive player of the year, left with two fouls with 10:43 in the half.
OSU immediately went on a 7-0 run, started by a Thompson 3-pointer, to take the lead for the first time. Loyola answered back to lead by three before the Beavers scored the final 11 points of the half.
Thompson had seven points in that stretch, and Alatishe’s drive and short jumper made it 24-16 at halftime.
Alatishe, the Pac-12 tournament most valuable player, had nothing on his statistical line (no shots, rebounds, etc.) for the first seven minutes. But he came up with three rebounds and a steal, in addition to the last basket, in the final four minutes.
The Ramblers shot 4 of 23 in the first half and the Beavers 8 of 24. But Oregon State shot 7 of 15 after Williamson went to the bench.
Thompson had 10 points in the half.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.