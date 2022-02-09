OSU men's basketball: Another heartbreaker at the buzzer

Oregon State found itself within reach of ending a chapter in the misery that’s been the story of the Beavers’ season the past month.

But another heartbreaker at the final buzzer Wednesday night has OSU still looking for answers.

Jarod Lucas missed a 3-pointer from the corner and teammate Maurice Calloo’s putback at the basket in the final ticks was off the mark.

California ended its 10-game Pac-12 men’s basketball losing streak and extended Oregon State’s skid to eight after escaping with a 63-61 win at Gill Coliseum.

“I thought our guys showed great character and resiliency, and that’s what this is all about through these tough times, is identifying the warriors and the soldiers,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “I know we’ve been through a lot, but they’re emerging.”

Cal’s Jordan Shepherd, with the help of a teammate’s screen near the top of the key, drove and scored with 18.4 seconds left on a shot that Warith Alatishe got his hand on but was called for goaltending.

OSU’s next shot came from Dexter Akanno at the basket but it was knocked out of bounds and the Beavers (3-18, 1-10) retained possession. Glenn Taylor Jr. then inbounded the ball to Lucas, whose contested shot was just off the mark.

Calloo couldn’t finish the putback, and for the second time in its eight-game losing streak Oregon State fell on a point-blank shot that would have sent the game to overtime.

Lucas said he believes he was fouled on his go-ahead attempt.

“At the end of the game, we had a group of guys that were playing really well,” Lucas said. “Defensively we had a couple slip-ups, especially for myself, a couple screw-ups at the end. Then I think a tough break at the end of the game. There was no question in my mind that that was a foul at the end of the game.”

Calloo had a game-high 18 points for his third straight game in double figures. The senior forward scored in double digits in two of the first three games of the season but not again in the 13 contests he played.

Lucas added 12 points and six rebounds and Taylor 11 points and five rebounds.

Shepherd had 15 points and Grant Anticevich 13 points and eight rebounds for Cal (10-15, 3-11) in a battle in which both teams had gone more than five weeks without a win.

OSU was coming off three losses of 22 points or more after battling some of the Pac-12’s top teams to close games.

Calloo said Wednesday effort was a positive one.

“It was real good for us. We showed each other that we can play together for 30-plus minutes,” he said. “Just got to try to continue to do that for a full 40. I felt like it was the right step in the right direction tonight.”

OSU shot 19 of 50 overall (38%) 6 of 20 on 3-pointers (30.0) and 17 of 23 (73.9) on free throws. Cal shot 23 of 63 (36.5), 6 of 23 (26.1) and 11 of 16 (68.8), respectively.

Aggressive drives by Akanno and Calloo pushed the Beavers to a five-point lead early in the second half, but Cal quickly closed that gap.

The game was tied twice more before Calloo scored five straight, including a 3-pointer with 11:49 left to make it 47-42 Beavers.

OSU struggled to gain traction on offense, allowing Cal to keep the game close. During a four-minute stretch in which the Beavers shot 1 of 5, the Bears would eventually take the lead at 50-49 on a Joel Brown layin with 7:54 to go.

Oregon State would fall behind by four but rally to tie at 55-all on an Akanno corner 3 — the Beavers’ last field goal — with 5:16 remaining. Cal would go back ahead in a hurry on a Brown basket.

Alatishe, a 44.7% free-throw shooter entering the game, missed three straight at the line, including the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity. But Lucas and Calloo later added two apiece, the first set to tie it and the second to take the lead with 1:54 left.

Shepherd’s jumper with 1:41 left knotted the score, and OSU had two empty offensive possessions before Shepherd scored the final basket.

The Beavers had just nine players available. Oregon State was without starting point guard Dashawn Davis (ankle), reserve guard Xzavier Malone-Key (back) and reserve forward Isaiah Johnson (concussion) for the second straight game. Johnson and Malone-Key didn’t make last week’s road trip to Utah and Colorado.

Tinkle is hopeful that Davis can return for Saturday night’s home game with Stanford. He's uncertain about the other two.

Cal has been without second-leading scorer Andre Kelly the past four games due to a season-ending ankle injury.

When asked if he felt his team was snake bit, Tinkle said he got a call from a fellow Pac-12 head coach a few weeks ago who offered that the Beavers weren’t getting any breaks.

“But we can’t worry about that. I’m a firm believer you make your own breaks by the discipline, the togetherness, the cohesion,” Tinkle said. “All those sort of things over the course of time earn you those breaks. So we can’t think that way.”

Tinkle said his team was playing well in January but took a step back in the three recent road games.

“Every day is a test of character with what we’re up against and what we’ve been through, not just come game time,” the coach said. “We keep talking about the little things, discipline, things that matter. Tonight all we talked about before the game was pride and passion, for the name on the front our jersey and for our brothers to the left and right, and the guys responded.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

