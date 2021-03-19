OSU men's basketball: All-around effort delivers program's first NCAA tournament win since 1982

Oregon State’s postgame celebration really wasn’t much of a celebration at all, as the players seemed ready to prepare for the next opponent.
The Beavers proved Friday that their improbable run through the Pac-12 tournament as the fifth seed was no fluke, and the season rolls ahead.
Twelfth-seeded OSU grabbed momentum from fifth-seeded Tennessee nearly from tipoff and never gave it back thanks to an unrelenting defensive effort and some timely offense. The result was a 70-56 win in an NCAA men’s basketball Midwest Regional first-round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Led by Roman Silva’s 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting, the Beavers (18-12) claimed the program’s first NCAA tournament win since 1982.
“It feels great to be able to give it to Beaver Nation,” said Silva, a senior center whose team is 8-2 in its last 10 games. “There were some rough parts early in the season and we’ve really come in stride. We hear everything and we appreciate all the love and it feels great to be able to give it to them. As much as we love to give that to them, we’re not done yet.”
Next up is a second-round matchup Sunday with fourth-seeded Oklahoma State, which got past 13th-seeded Liberty, 69-60.
Jarod Lucas added 14 points and six rebounds and Ethan Thompson 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Beavers, who led by 20 twice during the second half and never allowed the Volunteers (18-9) to get closer than 10.
With contributions across the board, Zach Reichle chipped in 10 points, six rebounds and four assists and Warith Alatishe four points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Keon Johnson had 14 points and six rebounds and Jaden Springer 12 points for Tennessee.
The Volunteers came into the game ranked 19th nationally in field goal percentage defense (39.8) and 23rd in scoring defense (63.2).
But the Beavers looked to be the team capable of those numbers.
Tennessee shot 21 of 63 (33.3%) overall, including 5 of 26 on 3-pointers. OSU was 27 of 56 overall and 10 of 21 on 3s.
In practice, the Beavers have a “change drill” in which the ball handler is pressured while all other defenders are locked in on the passing lanes.
“We talked in the scouting report (about) taking away the elbows and blocks by having a presence there off the ball so that they couldn’t get their drives to the rim. They’re so athletic,” said OSU coach Wayne Tinkle, who collected his first NCAA tournament win in his fifth appearance as a head coach and his second with the Beavers. “Then we had to get to their shooters with high hands in man and zone. But you look at the defensive numbers. I’d say other that a couple touchdown turnovers the guys really responded to the defensive focus.”
Silva added that a big factor was keeping Tennessee, a team that forced nearly 16 turnovers a game and a strong rebounding team, out of transition.
The Beavers committed 15 turnovers and won the boards 41-34. The Vols got just 12 points off turnovers and 11 fastbreak points.
Silva credited Alatishe for his work on the glass.
After leading by 14 at halftime, the Beavers wouldn’t relinquish control early in the second half.
OSU was 5 for 9 coming out of the break, including 4 for 4 on 3-pointers, two by Reichle. Thompson’s deep ball made it 47-27 with 15:19 to go.
Tennessee, finally finding some offensive rhythm, scored seven straight.
Maurice Calloo, who led the Beavers with 15 points off the bench in the Pac-12 title game against Colorado, hit the first of two 3-pointers that helped OSU keep the Volunteers at arm’s length. The second, with 8:44 remaining, made it 55-37.
A Lucas 3 with 6:05 left restored the Beavers’ lead to 20.
The Volunteers would have one more run, scoring the next eight points to make it interesting. They eventually got within 10 but ran out of time as OSU closed the game at the free-throw line.
Tennessee senior forward John Fulkerson (averaging 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds) missed his second straight game after taking two vicious elbows to the head in an SEC tournament game against Florida.
“Defense has really carried us and we shot the ball well,” Tinkle said. “We got contributions from a lot of different guys.”
Oregon State’s overall shooting number (48.2%) nearly matching the team’s combined percentage (48.5) of the previous six games.
The 7-foot-1 Silva, who had a limited impact at the Pac-12 tournament with 11 points in three games, scored 12 of his 16 in the first half.
“We knew it was a physical team. If we could make our presence felt inside it would open up the floor for us,” he said. “It really helped set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Oregon State played the first half as though it was nationally ranked defensive squad.
A Lucas 3-pointer, two Gianni Hunt free throws and a Thompson offensive rebound and basket gave the Beavers a 7-0 run and 18-7 lead. Another 7-0 run, with a Reichle 3-pointer, a Lucas baseline jumper and a Silva layin, made it 25-11.
Silva scored 10 straight Beaver points. The last basket made it 33-14.
Tennessee was 5 for 25 overall and 0 for 9 on 3-pointers before hitting its first deep ball with less than four minutes in the half. The Volunteers closed the half on a 5-0 run to get within 33-19 at the break.
Tennessee shot 8 of 31 overall (2 of 13 on 3s) and Oregon State 14 of 31 (3 of 8) in the first half.
