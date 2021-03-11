OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — UCLA

Oregon State meets UCLA on Thursday in a Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Here’s a look at the Bruins.
UCLA finished the regular season 17-8 overall and 13-6 in conference play, good for the fourth seed at the tournament. The Bruins lost their last three games, including a one-point defeat to rival USC.
Sophomore guard Johnny Juzang leads the team, averaging 14.2 points and 4.3 rebounds. He shoots 40.9% overall, 35.5 on 3-pointers and a conference-leading 93.3 on free throws.
UCLA has five players who average double figures in scoring.
Sophomore wing Jaime Jaquez Jr. adds 11.8 points and 6.0 rebounds, sophomore guard Tyger Campbell 10.6 points and 5.6 assists, junior forward Cody Riley 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds and junior guard Jules Bernard 10.0 points and 4.6 rebounds.
The Bruins have played all but the first eight games of the season without senior guard Chris Smith, arguably their best player, due to injury.
As a team, UCLA shoots 46.3% overall, 37.3 on 3s and 72.0 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 43.9, 34.9 and 73.2, respectively.
Campbell is second in the Pac-12 in assists and fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7). Reserve junior guard David Singleton is in 3-point percentage at 47.8 and Bernard ninth at 39.4. Riley is seventh in field goal percentage (55.6).
The Bruins are second in the conference in turnovers (11.1) and fouls (15.7). They are third in field goals made (26.4), 3-point percentage and rebounding margin (4.2).
UCLA is sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring in all games (72.6) and sixth in conference games only (71.1). The Bruins’ opponents have averaged 67.9 points in all games (fifth) and 67.5 in conference play (third).
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Riley had 16 points and 10 rebounds in UCLA’s 57-52 home win against Oregon State on Jan. 30. Ethan Thompson had 16 points and five assists for the Beavers in the teams’ only meeting this season.
The Bruins shot just 32.7% overall (17 of 52), OSU’s best defensive shooting number of the season against an NCAA Division I opponent. The Beavers shot 20 of 47 (42.6).
UCLA leads the all-time series with Oregon State 99-39 and has won the last three against the Beavers. The Bruins hold a 10-6 advantage since the 2011-12 season. UCLA won 13 straight previous to that season.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.