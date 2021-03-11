OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — UCLA

The Bruins are second in the conference in turnovers (11.1) and fouls (15.7). They are third in field goals made (26.4), 3-point percentage and rebounding margin (4.2).

UCLA is sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring in all games (72.6) and sixth in conference games only (71.1). The Bruins’ opponents have averaged 67.9 points in all games (fifth) and 67.5 in conference play (third).

Riley had 16 points and 10 rebounds in UCLA’s 57-52 home win against Oregon State on Jan. 30. Ethan Thompson had 16 points and five assists for the Beavers in the teams’ only meeting this season.

The Bruins shot just 32.7% overall (17 of 52), OSU’s best defensive shooting number of the season against an NCAA Division I opponent. The Beavers shot 20 of 47 (42.6).

UCLA leads the all-time series with Oregon State 99-39 and has won the last three against the Beavers. The Bruins hold a 10-6 advantage since the 2011-12 season. UCLA won 13 straight previous to that season.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

