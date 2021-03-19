OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Tennessee

OSU coach Wayne Tinkle on the Volunteers: “They’re an athletic group that plays extremely hard. A lot of skill. They come at you. For us, the challenge is going to be trying to slow them down a little bit, keep them in the halfcourt. We’ve got to get quality shots. That’s objective number one. They make it hard on you there. To take care of the ball. Then we feel we’ve got the guys that can score inside and out, and we’re a pretty good defensive team. It’s going to be a heck of a challenge.

“But it’s a style of play we’re not too unfamiliar with. We’ve got some pretty good teams in our conference, and the teams that we played just last week, UCLA, Oregon and Colorado, are all very, very good teams with some of the same characteristics. So it’s not like we’re going to be facing a team that we haven’t seen in quite a while. They are a really, relay good group. They play hard. But again, I think we’ve got some pretty good experience from the quality teams that we’ve played against in the last couple months in the Pac-12.

“The two freshman guards, they’ve got size, strength, athleticism, skill. Even across the board, Vescovi’s tough. What we’ve got to do is make sure we’re locked into what we need to do and try to put ourselves in position to where we can get quality shots. They really are disruptive defensively. But we’ve seen that.”