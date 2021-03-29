OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Houston

Grimes, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, was the conference player of the year and selected to the AP’s All-America third team. He averages 18 points and six rebounds and has a team-best 91 3-pointers. He shoots 41.1% overall, 41.3 on 3s and 77.1 at the free-throw line.

Grimes is seventh in the country in 3s per game (3.4) and 18th in 3-point percentage.

Sophomore guard Marcus Sasser averages 13.3 points; senior guard DeJon Jarreau 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists; and Gorham, a senior forward, 8.6 points and 8.6 rebounds.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

As a team, the Cougars shoot 44.1% overall, 35.5 on 3s and 73.5 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 37.0, 28.0 and 66.5, respectively.

Houston is first in the nation in field goal percentage defense, second in scoring defense (57.4 points), third in 3-point percentage defense and offensive rebounds (14.3) and sixth in rebounding margin (9.3). The Cougars are also tied for 31st in steals (8.2), 31st in free throws made (13.6), tied for 34th in free throws attempted (18.5) and 34th in assist-to-turnover ratio (plus-1.3).

Kelvin Sampson is in his seventh year as the Cougars’ head coach. He’s appearing in his second regional final in more than three decades as a head coach. He’s one of 15 coaches to lead four or more schools to the NCAA tournament.