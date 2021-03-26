OSU men's basketball: A look at the Beavers' postseason run to the Sweet 16

How did Oregon State men’s basketball get to this point, meeting Loyola Chicago in the NCAA Sweet 16 on Saturday in Indianapolis?

How did a team that tied for sixth in the Pac-12 regular season and carried the 5 seed into the conference tournament win five straight postseason games and produce the program’s best season in nearly four decades?

Well, here’s a look at the improbable run before the Beavers (19-12) face the Ramblers (26-4) for a chance to keep the ride going.

Oregon State 83, UCLA 79 (OT)

March 11, Las Vegas: It looked early as though the Beavers might be 1-and-done and headed home to prepare for academic finals the following week. The fourth-seeded Bruins used an 18-2 run to take a 30-14 lead with six minutes left in the first half in the Pac-12 quarterfinal.

OSU closed within 10 at halftime and quickly had it down to five after the break. The Beavers eventually tied it at 45-all on a Jarod Lucas 3-pointer with 9:29 left in regulations before the Bruins went back ahead by six in the next three-plus minutes and would lead by seven.