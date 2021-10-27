OSU men's basketball: A late arriver to the sport, Ahmad Rand sees himself as a defender

Ahmad Rand tried football as a high school freshman in Lincolnton, Georgia.
He didn’t like it.
“I was small. I don’t know how much I weighed, but I was skinny as I don’t know what,” Rand said.
Lincoln County High School’s new basketball coach at the time discovered Rand before his sophomore year and told him, because of his height, he was a basketball player and not a football player.
So Rand took a chance on a new sport, one he would play on an organized team for the first time. It worked out for Rand, now listed at 6-foot-8 and 200 pounds.
After two years as an elite shot blocker at a South Carolina junior college and a short time at University of Memphis, he signed with Oregon State last January.
Rand averaged 8.9 points and 9.0 rebounds as a freshman and 9.8 points and 8.2 rebounds as a sophomore at USC Salkehatchie.
But he gained his notoriety blocking shots. He averaged 4.6 swats over those two seasons, with three games of 10 or more. In 30 games during his sophomore season, he had five or more blocks 12 times.
“Timing. Timing has got to be on point,” Rand said of the key to being a good shot-blocker. “Because if you’re late or too early, you’ll get scored on regardless.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
In his formative days in the sport, he was told by coaches to dunk everything, block everything … and don’t shoot the ball. Rand’s high school team ran lots of steps at the football stadium.
“So I feel like legs have a lot to do with it,” he said. “I jump like a pogo stick.”
The Oregon State staff saw that ability as well as Rand’s other skills.
Rand has had to sit out the early weeks of practice after breaking a finger but is still participating in conditioning. Before he broke his finger, Rand was learning how Oregon State wants to use him offensively.
“He’s a screener-roller, much like we did early on with Kylor (Kelley) and Drew Eubanks,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said of two former post players in the program. “He can run the floor but he can get to that rim on a pick and roll. Defensively, he’s thinking a little bit too much and that’s slowing him down. But he’s got to fly around, guard the ball screens, protect the rim and rebound the heck out of it.”
This summer, Tinkle said he liked what he saw with Rand on the floor alongside fellow forward teammates Warith Alatishe and Rodrigue Andela, defending down low and rebounding the ball together.
Rand learned defense first and sees himself as a defensive player.
“If you’re a defender you can fit in anywhere in my eyes. Coaches want you to do the right thing, but mostly they want you to play defense,” he said. “I was always taught you win games playing defense. I don’t really care about the stats, scoring.”
Rand played with All-Americans while at USC Salkehatchie. He said his message to them was, “As long as you’re here, I’m going to give the ball to you. I’m going to play defense, rebound the ball and let you do your thing. I just want to win.”
Rand transferred to Memphis and played three games with the Tigers early last season before deciding to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He said he chose Oregon State, which started recruiting him a few years ago, because of the love Tinkle and his staff showed for him.
Joining the team last January, he experienced first-hand the way the pieces fell into place late in the season as the Beavers advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight.
“I saw the team come together as one,” Rand said. “So when I saw them do that I’m like, “we’ve got a chance’ … and going as far as we did in March Madness.”
Rand is one of seven new scholarship players and nine newcomers overall as the team tries to create that same kind of continuity again.
He says finding chemistry has been hard at first because players come from so many different backgrounds and situations. But Rand remains confident it will work out.
“Everybody around you, if they can figure it out you can do the same thing,” he said. “We can get it all together.”
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.