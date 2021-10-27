OSU men's basketball: A late arriver to the sport, Ahmad Rand sees himself as a defender

“If you’re a defender you can fit in anywhere in my eyes. Coaches want you to do the right thing, but mostly they want you to play defense,” he said. “I was always taught you win games playing defense. I don’t really care about the stats, scoring.”

Rand played with All-Americans while at USC Salkehatchie. He said his message to them was, “As long as you’re here, I’m going to give the ball to you. I’m going to play defense, rebound the ball and let you do your thing. I just want to win.”

Rand transferred to Memphis and played three games with the Tigers early last season before deciding to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He said he chose Oregon State, which started recruiting him a few years ago, because of the love Tinkle and his staff showed for him.

Joining the team last January, he experienced first-hand the way the pieces fell into place late in the season as the Beavers advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight.

“I saw the team come together as one,” Rand said. “So when I saw them do that I’m like, “we’ve got a chance’ … and going as far as we did in March Madness.”

Rand is one of seven new scholarship players and nine newcomers overall as the team tries to create that same kind of continuity again.