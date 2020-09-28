OSU basketball: Coaches looking forward to a return to competition

Safety for all will be the top priority, and Scott Rueck and Wayne Tinkle are excited their teams have received the go-ahead to return to the basketball court for competition.
The Pac-12 Conference last week fell in line with the NCAA and its announcement a few days earlier that Division I men’s and women’s teams will begin playing games on Nov. 25, a 15-day departure from the originally scheduled season start date due to the pandemic.
“I know they’re anxious to be within six feet of each other and to play basketball without something on their face,” Rueck, OSU’s women’s coach, said of his players during a video conference meeting with media Monday afternoon. “That will be a great day for them, and we’re looking forward to that progress.”
With the Pac-12 moving ahead, Rueck and Tinkle, the Beavers’ men’s coach, and their staffs could begin finalizing practice plans for the six weeks after they’re allowed to begin practicing Oct. 14. The Pac-12 is expected to release its conference schedule later this week.
The conference in early September announced an agreement with Quidel Corporation, a diagnostic testing company, to provide daily, rapid COVID-19 testing on athletes who play close-contact sports. That led to the Pac-12 saying last week that its football teams would begin playing games Nov. 6 along with the basketball news.
“Testing every day will allow us to really not have any limitations. We’ll be back to what we can do normally in practice,” Tinkle said. “The coaches will have to wear masks. But the players will be full bore.”
Teams will have 42 days to hold 30 practices at a maximum of four hours a day and 20 hours a week with at least one day off per week.
Men’s teams can play 24 or 25 regular-season games and women’s teams 23 or 25 games based on their participation in a multi-team event. There will be no private scrimmages or exhibitions, which are normally played.
With the season starting 15 days later than originally scheduled, the maximum number of games was reduced by four. Teams must play a minimum 13 games against Division I opponents to be considered for NCAA postseason play.
Dr. Doug Aukerman, who manages Oregon State’s sports medicine program, said one factor to remember is the implication of an athlete’s positive test and the impact of contact tracing and the number of people who will have to quarantine if there is a positive test.
Football can have more success in separating groups that don’t cross over.
“Whereas in basketball it’s a lot tougher,” Aukerman, chair of the Pac-12 medical advisory committee, said. “You don’t have as many people on a roster and there’s a whole lot more contact in that sport. There certainly will be some changes.”
Aukerman says the virus has forced everyone to look at everything in new ways and come up with new approaches than before. He believes there are positives in that, and that there could be some beneficial changes that could “stick and stay.”
Challenges for sports playing indoors include medical professionals and facilities officials investigating building ventilation systems and how to maximize air flow where it wasn’t strong to begin with.
“We’ve spent a lot of effort and time already at Oregon State looking at that and all of our facilities that our athletes are competing in,” Aukerman said. “I’m comfortable that we will maximize the air flow opportunities.”
Limiting crossover between people who are being tested and those who aren’t is a priority and one of many areas explored. Looking at providing statistics on paper versus electronically is one of those areas, Aukerman said.
“I think there’s all kinds of ways that you can reimagine the day-to-day and the game time work flow of some of the things that occur,” he said.
Players on both Oregon State basketball teams have been working out with limited interaction from coaches.
Rueck says his players have been going hard most of the summer and that the only thing missing has been contact, which currently isn’t allowed through COVID-19 protocols.
“I like our conditioning,” he said. “I think it’s been a great summer program for us. So I’m excited. I think their bodies will adapt quickly as we go forward.”
Rueck said he’s used to easing his players into contact. He spent 14 years at George Fox, an NCAA Division III school where coaches annually had no contact with players until Oct. 15.
Tinkle said his players have had a good summer of shooting and individual drills. But he says his team will need the 30 practices to get its timing and chemistry.
Both OSU teams have five newcomers.
Tinkle said he didn’t anticipate much if any travel for his team in nonconference. Rueck said he had no preference in playing individual nonconference games or those in a tournament format.
“I can’t wait to get something actually on the schedule,” Rueck said.
