Oregon State junior catcher Adley Rutschman has been named a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced on Thursday.
The award is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate player. Rutschman is joined by fellow finalists Andrew Vaughn (California), Noah Song (Navy), JJ Bleday (Vanderbilt) and Alek Manoah (West Virginia).
Rutschman, the first No. 1 overall selection in Oregon State baseball history, capped his junior season by batting .411 with 17 home runs, 58 RBIs and a school-record 76 walks. He had a .575 on-base percentage, which leads the nation, and a .751 slugging percentage.
He was named the 2019 Pac-12 player of the year and the co-recipient of the conference’s defensive player of the year honor. Collegiate Baseball named him its player of the year last week and he is a finalist for a number of national awards, including Golden Spikes and Buster Posey Awards.
The 2019 Dick Howser Trophy winner will be announced on June 15.
