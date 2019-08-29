“To most people, he is just a cat but to me, he is my baby, my love, and so much more.” What started out as a black blur at the grooming shop where she worked, became Jimmy and Felicia Bennett couldn’t be happier.
It has been a long road from July 2012 when Felicia started working for a local groomer who also happened to rescue cats. “I asked my boss one day, 'who is that cat?' The other shop cat was a very friendly and fluffy kitty named Sara. Her boss told her the black blur was Jimmy and that “he is very, very shy and scared.”
While many people would have just taken the flying blur for what he appeared to be, Felicia saw something others didn’t see and she just knew.
“I instantly thought how could someone harm such a big beautiful black cat?” She was nothing short of determined. It took eight long months of leaving treats out for Jimmy before she actually was able to see the cat. “He’s not black. He’s a very handsome tux with the most beautiful eyes I’ve ever seen on a cat.”
It took the determined Felicia a year to gain his trust enough that he let her give him one full body stroke. While it wasn’t much, it was something. “I’ll take it!”
Then, Jimmy’s world turned upside down. The grooming business moved to the boss’s house. Jimmy wasn’t happy at all. “He was terrified.”
That first month, Felicia went into Jimmy’s room and just sat and talked with him, reassuring him that everything would be OK. Felicia noticed that every time she was near Jimmy, he would meow when he heard her voice. Suddenly, it was obvious. She asked her boss if Jimmy was available for adoption. She said she had come to terms that Jimmy would just stay with her. “I told her that I felt like Jimmy and I had an understanding and that I would love to bring him home.”
On Oct. 27, 2014, Jimmy went home with Felicia and immediately went under her bed for the next six months! She spent time wondering if she had made a mistake in bringing Jimmy home.
“I spent hours every single day with my hand under my bed just petting him and talking to him telling I loved him and I promised he was OK, nothing would hurt him.”
Despite her efforts, she felt afraid that she had made a huge mistake in taking Jimmy from the only home he had known.
The turning point came when she decided she should take Jimmy, the beautiful black and white tux with the startling green eyes, back to her boss. That night, she put her hand under the bed to find Jimmy, telling him she was sorry and that she would always love him.
“A few hours later I was awakened by something heavy climbing on my chest. When I opened my eyes, Jimmy was standing there staring at me.”
A move proved a bit traumatic for Jimmy but he didn’t go back into hiding. Then, Felicia had to move again.
“My worst nightmare happened — Jimmy was gone!” She searched for three days, not eating, not sleeping. “I needed to find him.” Jimmy had never been outside, so Felicia assumed he would be very scared.
At the end of that third day, Felicia found Jimmy! He had managed to get into her nephew’s bedroom. “When I found him I don’t know who was happier, him or me.”
It’s been four years since Felicia took that giant step.
“I am so happy to say my once shy scared kitty is finally a cat.” While he still frightens easily and still isn’t keen about being picked up, he has become Felicia’s best friend. Every day, Jimmy experiences new things, like sitting in the balcony with Felicia.
The funny part of this story is that Felicia proclaims herself not to be a cat person. “I enjoy them,” she said of cats. “They are cute as can be but not my cup of tea. For whatever reason, Jimmy has and always will be, since day one, my cup of tea.”
Knowing Jimmy is entering the twilight of his life, Felicia knows their days together are numbered. “My days with him are getting shorter,” Felicia said. “I cherish every moment I have with this guy.”
