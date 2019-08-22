Whether your pet is a cute little kitty, a fluffy dog, or a hedgehog, snake or emu, he or she is surely special to you! We are celebrating pets of all kinds in this section we call "All About Pets." There is information on where in the valley you can take your dog on a great hike, how to take care of your very own bearded dragon and who can take in that kitty you found but cannot keep.
You will also find a center section featuring a menagerie of local pets. We had a large number of pet photos submitted. If you submitted a photo, please take a look and see if your pet made it into our cute pet contest. Those pets featured will have the chance to win a couple of really cool prizes. Watch the newspaper for voting information and for an announcement of the winners.
It wasn’t easy deciding what pets to feature since we had such a great response! We wanted a variety and we honestly think we succeeded. In addition to pets, we also have articles on rescues, grooming, dog classes in the valley, saying goodbye to your beloved pet and much more.
We hope you will take the time to read each of the stories. Maybe you will learn something you didn’t already know about a specific pet, maybe you’ll find out your neighbor fosters animals, maybe you’ll get a good laugh.
If we missed talking with you this year, don’t despair. This is a yearly special sections so we will need new stories next year. Your pet doesn’t have to do special tricks or have an odd look. It just needs to be your pet. We don’t want all dogs and cats but we don’t want all snakes and hedgehogs either. We want a variety.
In this issue, you will meet Haku, a stray from Oklahoma who found his forever home by splashing water on his humans, and Sammie, who is now at home with his young person. You will also meet Roberta and Conrad, as well as their human, Shelbi. You will learn what it takes to become a volunteer at a local shelter and what it means to foster a senior dog.
We hope you enjoy "All About Pets" as much as we enjoyed putting it all together!
