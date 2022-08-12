Shasta is currently in a foster to adopt home after being in a shelter for 10 months. We will update... View on PetFinder
Shasta
The halt could last 22 hours. Here's what happens to passengers during that time.
Linn County and Lebanon officials say they haven't been able to reach the owners. So we did.
Linn County still risks potentially fire-starting lightning storms after the National Weather Service extended a red flag warning into Wednesday morning.
Albany city council changes it's mind about psilocybin after hearing Albany resident's personal stories.
Confronted with saying yes, no, or maybe to the therapeutic hallucinogen, the city says maybe.
Firefighters from Linn County may not be fighting massive wildfires in Albany and Lebanon right now, but that doesn’t mean they are sitting idle during wildfire season.
A psilocybin comes forward to urge the City Council to do nothing and allow licensed facilitators to administer the hallucinogen.
Come out and celebrate women in the music industry, specifically women who rock.
About 80 miles east of the Linn County Courthouse, an expanse of blue-green trees gives way to jagged Cascade peaks that burst clouds, channel rivers and form the crown of a could-be national monument.