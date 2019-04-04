SWEET HOME — The Sweet Home Budget Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Sweet Home Police Department meeting room, 1950 Main St.
Agenda items include electing a chairman and vice chairman, receiving the budget message and setting budget hearing dates.
Committee members are Mayor Greg Mahler, councilors Susan Coleman, Diane Gerson, James Goble, Cortney Nash and Dave Trask. Members-at-large are Dave Holley, Derek Dix, Dave Jurney, Gerrit Schaffer and Kenneth Hamlin.
Meetings are open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.