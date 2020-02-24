Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital hosts "Baby Blast"

Sarah Byrd has five children, but she’s still more than willing to seek out advice.
Byrd attended the annual Baby Blast event on Thursday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital with two of her daughters: Paisley, 2, and Remi, who was born Jan. 2 at the hospital and was the first baby born in Lebanon in 2020.
“Dad’s been out of town this week working. We decided to get out of the house and we saw it on Facebook,” Byrd said.
This is the eighth year for the event and it has nearly outgrown its home in the conference room at the Lebanon hospital. New parents, experienced parents and expecting parents are all welcome.
Laurie Barajas, the maternal care coordinator for SLCH, said the idea behind the event was simple.
“How do we get new parents and parents of young children all the resources in one place so they don’t have to run around, and also introduce them to our hospital and the services we have,” Barajas said.
Each year, the Baby Blast event does exactly that. It brings together organizations and agencies who provide services which might be useful for parents and families.
This year, the lineup included:
• Samaritan Health Services pediatric, OB/GYN and family practice providers.
• Linn-Benton Community College, Family Resource and Education Center.
• Pediatric dental health providers.
• Community libraries.
• Medical supply companies.
• Linn County public health services.
• Prenatal services and parental counseling.
• Early learning programs.
• Physical activities and recreation opportunities.
The Al Kader Linn County Shriners Club joined the event this year, offering information on child safety and answering questions about the services provided at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Portland.
“More people want to be here, agencies want to be here. It continues to grow,” Barajas said.
In addition to information about these services, the participating agencies and organizations also provided gifts for those who attended. There were door prizes and raffles at every booth.
Barajas said approximately 300 babies are born each year at the Lebanon hospital. She was asked what advice she would give to new parents.
“Take a parenting class. Even though it seems like a natural thing to do, I think for all of us it’s a great way to meet other parents. It gives you information about the new things to do with your children and it gets you into the community,” Barajas said.
Becca King, the nurse manager for the birth center, is part of the delivery team at the hospital. She understands the stress and anxiety that can follow the birth of a child. Her advice to new parents is to accept that not everything is always going to be perfect and that’s OK.
“Try and relax and enjoy their child. Sometimes it’s stressful and you lose sleep, but finding those times to really just slow down and enjoy and bond,” King said.
Barajas also invited expecting parents to take a tour of the birthing center at the hospital to meet staff members such as King and become more familiar with the facility before the baby arrives.
“Our goal is that parents know we are with them all the way,” Barajas said. “We have a collaboration with our OB doctors that are amazing, our pediatricians, our family practitioners to have this wrap-around care for our patients. For a small hospital, we have a lot going on.”