Samaritan Health Services set to open treatment center

Samaritan Health Services commemorated the completion of Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services, located inside The Barbara & Larry Mullins Center, with a small ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, July 13.
Due to the novel coronavirus, Samaritan was unable to host a public open house to the larger community.
“Samaritan’s mission is ‘Building Healthier Communities Together,’ and substance use disorder is a definite barrier to healthier communities,” said Doug Boysen, JD, MHA, president/CEO of Samaritan Health Services. “This building and the services offered within inspire hope and reinforce our commitment to addressing this issue.”
The 16-bed residential treatment facility, which will open in early August, will serve adults 18 and older with serious substance use disorders throughout Oregon. Priority will be given to patients who live in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties.
Marty Cahill, the CEO of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, thanked the many partners who came together to make this project possible.
"For most of us gathered this project has a very personal and meaningful connection as we or someone special in our lives, a family member, spouse, child or friend, has been impacted by substance use disorder. Today is about much more than celebrating the completion of a building. We are celebrating what this beautiful center represents – hope," Cahill said.
An outpatient clinic that Samaritan opened in 2018 also resides within the facility and began offering serves in June. Together, the services provide resources to treat patients needing the safety and security of a residential care program, as well as outpatient services for individuals that can maintain employment and home life, while seeking services they need.
“I want to express our continued appreciation to our community and to the hundreds of donors that made the completion of this capital campaign for Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services possible,” said Boysen.
The small ceremony was held outside the treatment and recovery facility. Attendees participated by also cutting a ribbon to celebrate this achievement, while maintaining social distancing and taking precautionary measures such as wearing face masks.
