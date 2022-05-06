Sam-Meow Elliott

The Old Bates Berry Farm Barn Spring Show, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, 38021 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Handcrafted treasures, scented soy candles, rustic garden décor, gifts for Mother's Day and Father's Day, home décor and more. Information: 541-401-8801.