Another round of snow is in the forecast, so the National Weather Service has issued another winter weather advisory for the mid-Willamette Va…
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Linn and Benton counties, from the Coast Range to the Cascades, from 4 p.m. Sat…
The proprietor of Hideaway Distillery in Lebanon is on the right side of the law — unlike a few of his family members during the Prohibition era. Here's how to find it.
An Albany man has been charged in Linn County Circuit Court with two counts of attempted second-degree assault and possession of a hoax destru…
Mid-Willamette Valley residents woke up to a winter wonderland the day after Christmas as a storm dumped three inches or more of snow on the area.
But with more snow on the way, here's what you need to know.
The rest of the Cascade Foothills and northern Oregon Cascades also are expected to get quite a bit of snow that day.
“We got the dogs, and we ran out,” a tenant said. “We had two minutes to grab stuff."
An Albany Police Department officer shot a man – who advanced toward police holding a knife in each hand – in the leg on Friday night in Alban…
An Albany man, shot in the leg Christmas Eve by an Albany police officer after allegedly failing to drop his weapons, was arrested Saturday fo…
