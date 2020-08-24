Revised sports calendar presents challenges

Nothing about high school sports has been normal since the winter schedule was interrupted in mid-March.
As the new school year draws close, athletic directors, coaches and athletes are looking at a sports landscape that is nothing like usual.
Under the plan released by the Oregon School Activities Association earlier this month, no contests will be held in 2020. Instead, the official start of the winter sports season, which includes basketball, swimming and wrestling, has been set for Dec. 28. Teams can hold their first competitions on Jan. 11, 2021.
After a seven-week regular season each sport will have a championship week.
The traditional fall sports (football, soccer, volleyball and cross country) will begin practice in late February and have their seasons in March and April.
Spring sports (golf, tennis, softball, baseball, and track and field) will begin practice in late April and compete in May and June.
The four months from Aug. 31 through Dec. 28 will be an open period in which the typical rules limiting out of season coaching have been waived.
Lebanon High School Athletic Director Kraig Hoene said his coaches are working together to create a plan which is fair to all of the student athletes.
“We’re going to be really cognizant of that. We’re not going back to the wild, wild west days,” Hoene said. “We’re not going to make a kid choose between Ty Tomlin (football) or Michael Cox (wrestling). If we’re making those kids choose, as adults we’re doing the wrong thing. We have to be able to communicate among ourselves as adults so the kids can do both without feeling pressure.”
Hoene said he supports the OSAA’s plan and believes it is a strong effort to make the best of a difficult situation.
“I think the OSAA, Peter Weber and the executive board, did a great job. Every kid gets a chance to have some sort of championship season.
We’re going to have to figure out what that will look like based on the sports and how do you do it in one week. That’s not the fault of the OSAA, that’s just the situation we have,” Hoene said.
Mardy Benedict, the head coach for softball and girls basketball at LHS, is happy that students will get the chance to compete. The LHS girls basketball team was in the middle of the OSAA state tournament when the 2019-2020 season came to an abrupt end. The softball team, along with every other spring squad, never had a chance to take the field.
“I just appreciate the fact the OSAA is trying to make it happen,” Benedict said. “They’re at least working through it and hopefully kids get the opportunity to participate and have a season, even if it’s a shortened season, it’s better than having it taken away.”
Hoene said everyone is anxious to resume practicing and competing after this long absence.
“Our kids are chomping at the bit to get going,” he said.
