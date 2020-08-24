Revised sports calendar presents challenges

Nothing about high school sports has been normal since the winter schedule was interrupted in mid-March.

As the new school year draws close, athletic directors, coaches and athletes are looking at a sports landscape that is nothing like usual.

Under the plan released by the Oregon School Activities Association earlier this month, no contests will be held in 2020. Instead, the official start of the winter sports season, which includes basketball, swimming and wrestling, has been set for Dec. 28. Teams can hold their first competitions on Jan. 11, 2021.

After a seven-week regular season each sport will have a championship week.

The traditional fall sports (football, soccer, volleyball and cross country) will begin practice in late February and have their seasons in March and April.

Spring sports (golf, tennis, softball, baseball, and track and field) will begin practice in late April and compete in May and June.

The four months from Aug. 31 through Dec. 28 will be an open period in which the typical rules limiting out of season coaching have been waived.

Lebanon High School Athletic Director Kraig Hoene said his coaches are working together to create a plan which is fair to all of the student athletes.

“We’re going to be really cognizant of that. We’re not going back to the wild, wild west days,” Hoene said. “We’re not going to make a kid choose between Ty Tomlin (football) or Michael Cox (wrestling). If we’re making those kids choose, as adults we’re doing the wrong thing. We have to be able to communicate among ourselves as adults so the kids can do both without feeling pressure.”