A Sweet Home man died and two Albany residents were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 20 east of Lebanon Wednesday afternoon.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an unidentified person found near the Santiam River in Mill City on Sunday.
The Albany Lowe’s home improvement store has been fined $17,500 and cited by the state of Oregon for willfully disregarding COVID-19 safety ru…
A young man was rescued by emergency responders and flown to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries after falling over a waterfall a…
Benton County reported no new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day Monday, while Linn County added 15, according to the Oregon Health…
See where tornadoes hit most often, when they strike, and how to survive if one threatens you and your home.
A jury found a Linn County man guilty of murder in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Science teacher quits job, becomes coffee roaster for Margin Coffee in downtown Albany
Linn County is wading into another timber lawsuit, this one related to sales of burned trees in the Santiam State Forest.
A 26-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon and may face criminal charges after he allegedly sped recklessly through Albany and cause…