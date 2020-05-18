Randy Peterson, manager of Lebanon Soup Kitchen, dies at 51

When Randy Peterson became the manager of the Lebanon Soup Kitchen last July, it was a perfect match.

Peterson had spent 29 years working for Fred Meyer, starting out as a bag boy and working his way up to serve as a manager and trainer for the company. His knowledge of the industry allowed him to grow the community support for the kitchen.

Knowing that he was in the right place in his life makes the events of the past week all the more devastating. Peterson died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, after suffering a cardiac event. He was 51.

Mike Baker, a board member for the Lebanon Soup Kitchen, said Peterson had an enormous impact on the organization in the short period of time he served.

“Randy felt a real calling to this job. He actually contacted me before we had a position open or announced,” Baker said. “He was the rare person at his age who said ‘I’m going to do something different. I’ve been working straight for a long time.’ Even though it was a significant pay difference and hours difference, he felt that was where God wanted him.”

Peterson started volunteering at the soup kitchen last spring and was there every day the doors were open, Baker said.

When the manager position opened up, Peterson already had a good grasp of the job. After a short period of training from longtime kitchen volunteer KJ Ullfers, Peterson was ready to lead.

“Randy was off and running. He was such a networking person. He knew how to make the connections with all the players. He didn’t ruffle feathers. He just made people excited to be there,” Baker said.