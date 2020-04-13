Ralston Academy students face unique challenges during shutdown

The students at Lebanon’s Ralston Academy face some unique challenges as they seek to continue their education following the announcement that schools will remain closed for the remainder of this school year.
But their experiences also provide them with some useful tools for keeping up with their studies in an online world, said Rachel Cannon, the director of alternative education for Lebanon Community Schools.
Ralston Academy was created to provide a different learning environment for junior and seniors in the district who were at risk of not graduating. Because it is limited to 60 students, classes are small and everyone takes some classes online to help make up missing credits.
That familiarity with online learning is proving useful now.
“They are used to the system. They can pull that up,” Cannon said.
What the students do miss is having a teacher in the room to help them with the content as the need arises. But even in these situations, technology allows students to reach out to their instructors for help.
Cannon said that in the month since schools closed, the Ralston students and staff have worked hard to stay connected.
“I feel like the Ralston population, they’ve become so close and like a family that even during the week of the closure and spring break, we had been in touch with most of our students. A lot of the students had emailed me or our teachers, connecting,” Cannon said.
The first priority for the Ralston staff is to help the students maintain their health and well-being, Cannon said.
“The most important thing before we even talk about academics is to just make sure these kids are safe, have food and their mental health is good,” Cannon said. “My staff has been great. We have Zoom meetings, kids are happy to see each other. I’ve gotten lots of emails from kids saying how much they miss school and they want to come back.”
Counselor Skyler Bascom has established daily office hours online and is available to speak with students about their experience during the quarantine.
One of the first concerns when schools closed was the lack of access to meal support. Lebanon Community Schools and its community partners such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam have addressed that issue by creating distribution sites for families.
“The school district has done an incredible job getting food out to families,” Cannon said.
The changing job market has had a mixed impact on Ralston students. Some students have been able to find jobs at employers such as Walmart and Safeway during this time. Other students who already had jobs found themselves laid off, as has happened to so many Oregonians in the past month.
A number of Ralston students are homeless and the school closure has been especially difficult for them.
“Our biggest worry is our homeless students. This is just another barrier for them,” Cannon said. “It looks so different when you have a space to do your homework and you have Internet and you have parents that are checking in to make sure you are doing your work, you’re not having to worry about going out to get food.”
There were 28 students in this class at Ralston Academy and seven have already graduated. That leaves 21 students who are still working to complete enough credits to graduate this spring
“We’re working really hard on individual plans for all students,” Cannon said. “I think that with the help of what the state has done and some hard work by the staff, we should see all of our students get through. We want all of them to make it.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!