Ralston Academy students face unique challenges during shutdown

The students at Lebanon’s Ralston Academy face some unique challenges as they seek to continue their education following the announcement that schools will remain closed for the remainder of this school year.

But their experiences also provide them with some useful tools for keeping up with their studies in an online world, said Rachel Cannon, the director of alternative education for Lebanon Community Schools.

Ralston Academy was created to provide a different learning environment for junior and seniors in the district who were at risk of not graduating. Because it is limited to 60 students, classes are small and everyone takes some classes online to help make up missing credits.

That familiarity with online learning is proving useful now.

“They are used to the system. They can pull that up,” Cannon said.

What the students do miss is having a teacher in the room to help them with the content as the need arises. But even in these situations, technology allows students to reach out to their instructors for help.

Cannon said that in the month since schools closed, the Ralston students and staff have worked hard to stay connected.

“I feel like the Ralston population, they’ve become so close and like a family that even during the week of the closure and spring break, we had been in touch with most of our students. A lot of the students had emailed me or our teachers, connecting,” Cannon said.

The first priority for the Ralston staff is to help the students maintain their health and well-being, Cannon said.