Rally shows support for law enforcement

More than 70 people attended a “Back the Blue” rally at Academy Square on Saturday morning to show their support for law enforcement.

They carried signs and waived flags, including the “Thin Blue Line” version of the American flag which has been adopted as a symbol of support for law enforcement. Those in attendance lined the highway along the square and were regularly greeted by loud honks from passing vehicles.

Dala Johnson, a community policing officer with the Lebanon Police Department, helped to organize the event.

She emphasized that the goal of the rally was to show support for law enforcement and was not intended as a statement about the Black Lives Matter movement which has gained nationwide attention in recent months.

“Just to show our love for the police department that we back the blue. Nothing else, just that,” Johnson said. “We’ve been planning this for almost a month. Because there's so much turmoil, we needed to show them our appreciation. Albany’s done it, Sweet Home’s done it, Corvallis has done it, now we’ve done it.”

Sandi Taylor said she attended the rally because her son, Juston Alexander, is a veteran police officer with the Albany Police Department.

“My son’s a police officer. I support him every chance I get,” Taylor said. “People need to know that all the stuff that is on the news about the police officers because of one bad one doesn’t make them all bad. There’s a lot of good police officers out there and people need to realize that.”