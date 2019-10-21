LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII crash — 7:59 p.m. Monday, 30500 block Fairview Road, near Lebanon. Deputies responded to a single-car crash off of Highway 20. Audrey Davis, 36, was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. She also was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Her blood alcohol content was .19 percent.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Vehicle theft – Hali Nicole Mentzer, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly took place in September 2018 and was investigated by the APD.
