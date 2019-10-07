LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Building supplies — 11:16 a.m. Thursday, 300 block Russell Street, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of $1,900 in building supplies from a home under renovation.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Meth dealing – Michael Dean Peacock, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with delivery and possession of methamphetamine and possession of a restricted weapon. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and were investigated by the Albany Police Department.

LEBANON FIRE

Shop fire — Seven vehicles and 17 firefighters responded to a report of a shop fire about 11:33 p.m. Sunday in the 29000 block of Bartles Creek. A 20-foot by 40-foot shop was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. A car and camping trailer were also on fire. The shop was valued at $50,000 and its contents valued at $45,000.

