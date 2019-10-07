LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Building supplies — 11:16 a.m. Thursday, 300 block Russell Street, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of $1,900 in building supplies from a home under renovation.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Meth dealing – Michael Dean Peacock, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with delivery and possession of methamphetamine and possession of a restricted weapon. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and were investigated by the Albany Police Department.
LEBANON FIRE
Shop fire — Seven vehicles and 17 firefighters responded to a report of a shop fire about 11:33 p.m. Sunday in the 29000 block of Bartles Creek. A 20-foot by 40-foot shop was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. A car and camping trailer were also on fire. The shop was valued at $50,000 and its contents valued at $45,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.