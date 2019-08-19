LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Oil spill — 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 32000 block Steckley Road, Lebanon. Deputies responded to an overturned commercial tanker truck and trailer. About 800 gallons of oil leaked into a ditch.

DUII — Friday, Aug. 16, 4000 block Lacomb Drive, Lebanon. Uveenal Wicks, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with DUII after crashing a pickup into two parked vehicles and the back porch of a residence. There were no injuries.

Missing tools — About 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, a caller in the 34000 block of Tennessee Road, reported that about $3,000 worth of tools had been stolen from a pickup sometime between Wednesday and Sunday.

DUII — About 11:43 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Jared Charley, 22, was charged with DUII and reckless driving in the 35000 block of Highway 34, Lebanon. He was also cited for driving 76 in a 55 mph zone and for having an open container.

