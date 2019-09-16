LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Lawn mower theft — 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 38600 block Weirich Drive, Lebanon. A riding lawn mower worth $2,600 was reported stolen.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful use of a weapon — Gary Lee Busen, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, harassment, and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday, and the weapon in question was long-handled garden shears. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency. Busen’s bail was set at $20,000 by Judge David Delsman.

Felon with a firearm — Anthony Wade Holden, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of certain short-barrelled firearms, giving false information to a peace officer and third-degree escape. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 22 and were investigated by the Sweet Home Police Department. According to the charging document, Holden had a short-barreled shotgun. Holden’s bail was set at $20,000.

