LEBANON POLICE
Meth dealing — 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2300 block Fuller Lane. The Linn County Regional SWAT team, the Sweet Home Police Department and the Linn County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted LPD in executing a search warrant on a local residence. Christopher Allan Smith, 40, was arrested on charges of delivery and possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. Kayla Marie Gambill, 35, was cited and released on a charge of frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Cocaine, oxycodone dealing — Amos Daniel Guerrero, 24, of Lebanon, was charged Nov. 8 with delivery and possession of cocaine (commercial drug offense), delivery of oxycodone, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
