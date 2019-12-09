LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Fraud — 1:16 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 33000 block Ford Mill Road, Lebanon. A caller reported the unauthorized purchase of three new telephones with his Verizon account at a total cost of more than $4,300.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Assault — Whitney Rene Montgomery, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief and menacing. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday and were investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The deadly or dangerous weapon reportedly used wasn’t specified in the charging document.
BENTON COUNTY COURT
Car theft — Nov. 13. Anna Rochelle House pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 20 days in jail, which she had already served, and two years of probation. House, 35, of Lebanon, was arrested on Oct. 4 after a man reported he had been giving her a ride in his car when she pulled a gun and forced him from the vehicle. An arrest report at that time noted House was later arrested for a DUII in the vehicle. House was initially also charged with first degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, first degree theft and menacing, but those charges were dismissed against her when she entered the plea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.