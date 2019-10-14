LEBANON POLICE
Car versus pedestrian — 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, Airport Road at Seventh Street. A report came in regarding a juvenile hit by a vehicle. One person was transported to a local hospital. No additional information was available.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing scooter — 9:55 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 1700 block Seventh Street, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of a two-cycle gas-powered motor scooter.
Homeless camp — 6:25 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2600 block Primrose Street, Lebanon. A caller reported that a homeless camp had been established on vacant property, an overgrown lot. A deputy found the camp, but found no one there.
Burglary — 4:02 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 31900 block Moss Street, Lebanon. A caller reported that someone broke into his home during the day and stole valuable coins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.