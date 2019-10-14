LEBANON POLICE

Car versus pedestrian — 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, Airport Road at Seventh Street. A report came in regarding a juvenile hit by a vehicle. One person was transported to a local hospital. No additional information was available.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing scooter — 9:55 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 1700 block Seventh Street, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of a two-cycle gas-powered motor scooter.

Homeless camp — 6:25 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2600 block Primrose Street, Lebanon. A caller reported that a homeless camp had been established on vacant property, an overgrown lot. A deputy found the camp, but found no one there.

Burglary — 4:02 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 31900 block Moss Street, Lebanon. A caller reported that someone broke into his home during the day and stole valuable coins.

