Program supports foster families

A new program is in place to support Oregon’s foster families as they deal with the closures and restrictions that have been put in place in response to COVID-19.

Every Child Oregon, the non-profit organization which exists to support foster families, has launched My NeighbOR, an emergency response to the new coronavirus. The My NeighbOR program is collecting donations of cash and supplies and distributing necessary items to foster families throughout the state, including Linn and Benton counties.

The items being collected include toiletries, groceries, educational support activities and baby items, among others.

The program brings together donors and foster families who need specific items. Donors can sign up online to buy and donate new goods or gift cards, and foster families sign up online to express their needs.

My NeighbOR coordinates with each donor and foster family to ensure goods are handled safely and reach the right location.

Donors can purchase items and then coordinate with My NeighbOR to drop off the items at a community anchor site or arrange for a volunteer to pick up the items, while also following the 6-foot rule.

Trained volunteers clean the items, and foster families can pick them up at a community anchor site or have them delivered. Team Rubicon, a veterans service group, has partnered to help deliver goods.

Haley Stutzman is the volunteer coordinator for MyNeighbOR in Lebanon. She is also a foster parent and understands what families are experiencing these days, especially those with multiple children in their care.