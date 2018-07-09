LEBANON POLICE
Vandalism — 5:28 p.m. Thursday, July 5, 100 block of Weldwood Drive. A caller reported profane words painted onto a condo complex's parking spaces. The incident is under investigation.
Graffiti — About midnight Thursday, July 5, a caller reported that two vehicles, 2002 Chevrolet Astro and 1999 Ford Econoline van, and some small out barns had been spray-painted. Damage was estimated at $1,000.
Vehicle damaged — 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, 400 block of South Main St. A caller said someone had keyed his vehicle within the last three days. Damage was estimated at $2,000.
Flying firecracker — 4:12 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, 3000 block of South Santiam Highway. A caller reported a man with red hair, beard and mustache throwing firecrackers at his vehicle near Walmart.
Melted gutter — 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, 300 block of Sixth St. A caller reported that an aerial firework had melted a plastic gutter on his house.
Fire report — 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, 1200 block of Main Street. A business owner asked police to take a report about a trash container fire that broke out between 1 and 2 a.m. Sunday. The caller said a customer woke him up to tell him about smoke coming from the container, and by the time he got outside to look, flames were coming from it. The caller said firefighters responded and put out the fire, but didn't determine a cause. No one was injured and flames did not spread. The police department agreed to document the situation for the caller for the waste company.
Vandalism — 11:23 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, 1400 block of Filbert Street. A caller reported a male had been acting aggressively, ripped off pieces of a fence in the area and then took off running. An officer was unable to locate the male, but the caller agreed to talk with the neighbor and have him call police if he wishes to press charges.
Gunshots — 12:25 p.m. Monday, July 2, 300 block West Sherman Street. A caller reported that a vehicle was shot several times during the night.
Scam? — 3:19 p.m. Monday, July 2, 1600 block Hiatt Street. A person came to a resident’s house saying he needed to replace her Comcast box and wanted inside. The resident had not had any problems with her service and decided not to let the man inside. She later called the company and discovered that it had no work order for her residence.
Stolen vehicle, recovered vehicle — 4:19 p.m. Monday, July 2, 3200 block South Santiam Highway. A caller reported that a 1992 Honda Civic had been missing since sometime after 7 a.m. By 9:47 p.m., the Sweet Home Police Department had recovered the vehicle.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Vehicle damaged — About 12:23 p.m. Thursday, July 5, caller in the 300 block of Russell St., Lebanon, reported that a 1975 Chevrolet pickup truck was damaged with a broken windshield and windows. Estimated loss was $360.
Mailbox damaged — 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, 37000 block of Tennessee Road, Lebanon. A caller reported a fireworks-damaged mailbox.
Gun found — 2:34 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, 32000 block of Bellinger Scale Road, Lebanon. A caller found a gun and and turned it in.
