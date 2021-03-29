Commentary: Heck of a run. How about a sequel?

The clock finally struck midnight on the Oregon State men’s basketball team.
But not without one final push by the Beavers in an attempt to keep their storybook NCAA men’s basketball tournament run alive for a few more days.
Sure, it was still a few hours before the witching hour in Indianapolis on Monday night, but when the final buzzer rang at Lucas Oil Stadium right around 9:30 p.m. Eastern time, it was the end of the line for a remarkable and magical postseason run by the Beavers.
Houston 67, Oregon State 61.
Oh so close.
Oh so thrilling.
Oh so heartbreaking.
Oregon State’s Cinderella story may have ended, but the Beavers hope to write the sequel in the very near future.
Until then, Beaver Nation can look back on an incredible postseason run that included wining three games in three days at the Pac-12 tournament just to have a chance at the team's first NCAA tournament berth since 2016.
The Beavers then reeled off three more wins to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 1982. During the six-game win streak, the Beavers defeated three ranked teams — Colorado (22), Oklahoma State (11) and Loyola Chicago (17) — and two more, Tennessee and Oregon, that were in the top 31 of the latest AP poll.
Oh, and a UCLA team that is playing Michigan Tuesday for a trip to the Final Four.
That age-old adage that offense scores points but defense wins championships was never more true than with this Oregon State team, even though the Beavers fell just short of a Final Four appearance.
The Beavers limited their first three NCAA tournament foes to 31.3% shooting (57 for 182) from the field and 23.1% (18 for 78) from beyond the 3-point line, and they won all three games by at least seven points.
They played for each other, the coaching staff and, even though they weren’t able to be in attendance like normal years, the fan base.
It was a journey that turned casual fans into full-on supporters, living and dying with each possession when the games came down to the wire. You can’t blame them for feeling as if the dream would come crashing to a halt.
It didn’t — until Monday.
And not without one heck of a fight. Down 17 at the half, the Beavers stormed back to get even at 55-all with 3:46 left on Gianni Hunt’s banked 3-pointer.
But the final chapter of this epic journey belonged to the Cougars, who scored 12 of the final 18 points to advance.
It’s true that every Cinderella story has moments that nearly derail the tale.
For Oregon State, its magical run very well could have been over before it ever began.
Had UCLA’s Jules Bernard made both of his free-throw attempts with 3 seconds left in regulation in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament, the Beavers were probably on their way home from Las Vegas with no shot at making the NCAA tournament.
Instead, he missed the first and the game went to overtime, where the Beavers took control and lived to play another day.
Then came a victory over Oregon — which lost to USC in the Sweet 16 on Sunday — in the semifinals. The Beavers led by as many as 19 in the second half before the Ducks stormed back to trail by five with 4:34 left.
The Beavers, however, would not be denied and sent their rivals packing, a few days after the Ducks rained 3-pointer after 3-pointer down on OSU at Gill Coliseum for an 80-67 win.
Oregon State then fought off Colorado, 70-68, for the Pac-12 tournament title before putting it on Tennessee (70-56) to win their first NCAA tournament game since 1982.
The Beavers then channeled their resilience from the Oregon game in the Pac-12 tournament, fending off Oklahoma State after the Cowboys overcame an 18-point deficit to get within two with 11:21 to play.
But Oregon State was not to be denied and closed out an 80-70 victory.
That made the magical run sweet with a Sweet 16 appearance.
After a slow start against Loyola Chicago, the Beavers took the lead and never gave it back in knocking off the Cinderella story of the 2018 tournament, 65-58, to become just the second No. 12 seed to reach the Elite Eight.
While this improbable and thrilling run will be one Beaver Nation enjoys over the years, the hard work now begins for Wayne Tinkle and Co.
Yes, they have been working hard the past seven years, but now expectations will be to return to the tournament and reproduce the type of play that allowed the Beavers to go deep into March.
Now is the time to capitalize on this run, build off the restored faith in the fan base and battle for the conference title year in and year out.
I mean, who doesn’t want to spend every March filling in Oregon State to make a deep run in the tournament?
Time to begin writing the sequel.