Prep wrestling

“He wrestled really good his freshman year and maybe got the worst call I’ve ever seen at the district tournament. It was brutal,” Cox said.

Burton’s sophomore year was cut short by a concussion. He was very thankful for the opportunity to compete at a state meet this season.

“I’m surprised we had it this year, to be honest, with all the COVID stuff. I’m just glad we had it,” Burton said. “It’s different since it’s not at the Coliseum like it usually is, but it’s still awesome.”

Burton dominated his opening match and then lost in the quarterfinals. He pushed through the consolation brackets with a pair of convincing victories before falling in the consolation semifinals and then dropping a tough fifth-place match.

Wallace (132 pounds) and senior Rafael Ramos (285) each fell one match short of the podium round.

Even though he didn’t place this year, Wallace was happy to gain the experience and to earn a place in the long history of Lebanon wrestling.

“It means recognition in the mat room because I’ll have my name on the board,” Wallace said of qualifying for the state tournament.