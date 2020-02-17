Prep wrestling: Warriors not at full strength entering district meet

The Lebanon High wrestling team is unlikely to be in top form this weekend at the Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling championships.

Illness and injuries have taken a heavy toll on the Warriors. Head coach Michael Cox said six members of his team have suffered from pneumonia in recent weeks and are working to get back to full strength.

And while he doesn’t want to share too many details for competitive reasons, some wrestlers have faced significant injuries during the final stretch of the season.

That leaves the squad facing a real challenge at what will be a highly competitive meet this Friday and Saturday at the Salem Armory.

“Our league is so tough,” Cox said. “We are beat up right now. … But that’s the way it rolls.”

Over the course of the season the Warriors have had to take a tactical approach with their lineups in dual meets. Some of the team’s strongest wrestlers are grouped in similar weight classes and the coaching staff has had to move wrestlers to different weights to find the best matchups.

This gives the coaches a lot of information to consider as they make up their entry list for the district meet. Wrestling out of one’s natural weight class isn’t always a disadvantage, Cox said.

“It’s helped lots and lots of wrestlers that we’ve had in the past. A few years ago we had a wrestler that wrestled 182 all year. He wasn’t very athletic but he was super strong and tough. He had a really hard time keeping up with the 182-pounders so we bumped him up to 220 where he gave up a bunch of weight but because he was so strong and tough he actually competed and ended up getting third or fourth in state there, where I don’t think he would have made state at 182,” Cox said.