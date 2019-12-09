The Lebanon High wrestling squad opened its season on Dec. 4 by hosting the Dick Weisbrodt Duals.

The Warriors defeated McKay and Woodburn and earned a draw with Tigard.

On Saturday, the squad competed in the Perry Burlison Tournament at Cascade High School.

Lebanon's Landon Carver lost his opening match at 106 pounds to Sweet Home's Jake Sieminski. But Carver rebounded with two wins to reach the third-place match before falling to Philomath's Blake Niemann.

Andy Vandetta (126 pounds) won three matches before bowing out in the consolation semifinals.

Brayden Burton (138) also won three matches before getting knocked out in the consolation semis.

The Warriors will compete in a four-team dual meet on Thursday at West Albany with the host Bulldogs, South Albany and South Eugene.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments