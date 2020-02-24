Prep wrestling: Four Warriors qualify for state

Tucker Drummond has practiced twice in the past two weeks, but that did not prevent him from qualifying for the OSAA state championships by placing second at 152 pounds at the District 3 meet on Saturday in Salem.

Drummond suffered a chest injury which limited his preparation for the district meet. He tried to stay in shape by swimming and riding an exercise bike and returned for two regular practices late last week.

Despite the injury, Drummon advanced through his bracket with wins over South Albany's James Bowers, Dallas' Dylan Largent and Crescent Valley's Riley Godek.

"I was happy with my seed and my path to the finals. That was good to get me to state and get ready to wrestle there," Drummond said.

He chose not to wrestle the district final against Crescent Valley's Tyson Resko.

"Me and my coach decided to forfeit on the grounds of not getting injured further," Drummond said. "I just didn't want to risk anything and not being 100 percent next weekend."

This is Drummond's second trip to state. He placed sixth last year at 138 pounds.

He will be joined at state by Andy Vandetta (120) and Austin Dalton (145) who also placed second at the district meet.

Vandetta defeated South Albany's Ivan Melgar in the first round. He then defeated Logan Basham of North Salem in the semifinals before falling to Crescent Valley's Daschle Lamer in the final.

Dalton defeated Mario Settersten of Crescent Valley and Colson Spencer of Dallas to reach the final. He then lost that match to Kody Koumentis of Silverton.