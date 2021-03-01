Prep volleyball: Warriors practice in hopes matches can be held

“We may be pushed back another week. We’re in great shape right here, but everybody that we would be playing, some are in ‘extreme,’” Swanson said. “I’m hopeful, but they’ve talked about condensing it a little more.”

Swanson said it has been difficult maintaining ties and building camaraderie within the program. The same rules which kept the team from being able to practice also kept them from getting together socially off the court.

“The last thing these kids want is another Zoom meeting,” Swanson said.

Senior Isabella Jacobsen, a three-year varsity player, said she never gave in to any doubts about whether there would be a season.

“Absolutely not. I feel like if you think something’s going to happen, then it will,” Jacobsen said.

She just wants the opportunity to enjoy some sort of senior season, even if it is not ideal.

“To me, it’s really important because this is going to be my last year, I’m not playing in college, so I just want to get the most I can out of it,” Jacobsen said. “I’m happy to be playing with my best friends.”

Fellow senior Hailey Vore said she had a harder time maintaining a positive outlook for the season.