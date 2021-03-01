Prep volleyball: Warriors practice in hopes matches can be held

Lebanon High School volleyball players and coaches are practicing as if there will be a season soon, but the details are still uncertain.
The fact that the program is allowed to hold practices at all represents progress. Coach Jorden Swanson said that until two weeks ago, teams were limited to just six people in the gymnasium at a time, with a maximum time limit of 45 minutes.
“In that case, there was no way volleyball could actually happen,” Swanson said.
But when Linn County moved out of the “extreme” range for COVID-19 cases, dropping into the “high risk” and then “moderate” categories, Swanson became more optimistic. The Warriors were able to hold a preseason team camp in mid-February and began tryouts on Monday, Feb. 22.
“That was my first true hope we would have an actual season,” Swanson said.
The Warriors are currently scheduled to play their season opener on March 9 at South Salem, with their home opener set for March 11 against Crescent Valley.
Unfortunately, it is far from certain those matches can be held. Benton County is still in the “extreme” COVID-19 category and the Raiders are among the squads which are still unable to hold full team practices. Administrators are concerned about their ability to take part in this season.
“We may be pushed back another week. We’re in great shape right here, but everybody that we would be playing, some are in ‘extreme,’” Swanson said. “I’m hopeful, but they’ve talked about condensing it a little more.”
Swanson said it has been difficult maintaining ties and building camaraderie within the program. The same rules which kept the team from being able to practice also kept them from getting together socially off the court.
“The last thing these kids want is another Zoom meeting,” Swanson said.
Senior Isabella Jacobsen, a three-year varsity player, said she never gave in to any doubts about whether there would be a season.
“Absolutely not. I feel like if you think something’s going to happen, then it will,” Jacobsen said.
She just wants the opportunity to enjoy some sort of senior season, even if it is not ideal.
“To me, it’s really important because this is going to be my last year, I’m not playing in college, so I just want to get the most I can out of it,” Jacobsen said. “I’m happy to be playing with my best friends.”
Fellow senior Hailey Vore said she had a harder time maintaining a positive outlook for the season.
“For me, it was a little hard in the beginning to find motivation for it. But with all the good news we’ve been getting it’s been a lot better,” Vore said.
Vore said the senior class wants to have the opportunity to help a new squad come together. There were six seniors on the team for the 2019 season and this squad will have its own identity. Even an abbreviated season now will be helpful for the Warriors when, hopefully, a more normal season arrives this fall.
The COVID-19 delays were a little bit of a blessing for senior Holly Port. She tore a ligament in her left leg during a late season tournament in November 2019. If the season had begun on schedule in September, she would have been limited in her ability to participate.
But now, she has received full clearance for practices and games, although she is still wearing a brace as she regains confidence in her knee’s stability.
“With COVID, it gave me a little more time. I’m kind of thankful for that,” Port said.
And Swanson is thankful she is able to have her full squad together at last.
“We’re just grateful to be in the gym practicing. We’re just grateful to have somewhere to go, somewhere for them to be able to leave their house and be productive, do something they love. Whether that means we get 11 games or we get five games, whatever that means, I know the kids are super grateful just to have that,” Swanson said.