Prep swimming: Beck, Charley place at state meet
0 comments

Prep swimming: Beck, Charley place at state meet

  • 0
5A Swimming State Championship Lebanon

Lebanon High School senior Elizabeth Beck won two medals on Saturday at the OSAA state meet. She placed third in the 500 freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle.

 Photos by Amanda Loman

Two Lebanon seniors came away with medals on Saturday at the OSAA state championships.

The meet was held at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.

Elizabeth Beck placed third in the 500 freestyle (5 minutes, 24.32 seconds) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:01.19).

Drew Charley finished third in the 100 backstroke (56.33). Charley also competed in the 100 butterfly. He posted the eighth-best time in the preliminaries, finishing in 55.26, but did not advance to the six-swimmer finals.

Two Lebanon girls relay teams competed at state. The Warriors placed ninth in the preliminaries of the 200 freestyle relay with Beck, Ellie McMasters, McKenzie Crenshaw and Devony Beckett posting a time of 1:49.74. 

Lebanon narrowly missed qualifying for the finals in the 400 freestyle relay. Beck, McMasters, Emma Squires and Devony Beckett finished in seventh place in the preliminaries with a time of 4:02.72.

The Warriors had one boys relay team qualify for the state meet. The squad of Daniel Pearson, Caleb Christner, Nathan Gaston and Charley placed 12th in the preliminaries with a time of 3:41.88.

Crescent Valley won the girls team competition and Churchill took first in the boys team points race.



0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News