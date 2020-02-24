Prep swimming: Beck, Charley place at state meet

Two Lebanon seniors came away with medals on Saturday at the OSAA state championships.
The meet was held at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
Elizabeth Beck placed third in the 500 freestyle (5 minutes, 24.32 seconds) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:01.19).
Drew Charley finished third in the 100 backstroke (56.33). Charley also competed in the 100 butterfly. He posted the eighth-best time in the preliminaries, finishing in 55.26, but did not advance to the six-swimmer finals.
Two Lebanon girls relay teams competed at state. The Warriors placed ninth in the preliminaries of the 200 freestyle relay with Beck, Ellie McMasters, McKenzie Crenshaw and Devony Beckett posting a time of 1:49.74.
Lebanon narrowly missed qualifying for the finals in the 400 freestyle relay. Beck, McMasters, Emma Squires and Devony Beckett finished in seventh place in the preliminaries with a time of 4:02.72.
The Warriors had one boys relay team qualify for the state meet. The squad of Daniel Pearson, Caleb Christner, Nathan Gaston and Charley placed 12th in the preliminaries with a time of 3:41.88.
Crescent Valley won the girls team competition and Churchill took first in the boys team points race.